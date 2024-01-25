News
Washington 'regrets' attack on UN shelter in southern Gaza
World News
2024-01-25 | 01:31
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Washington 'regrets' attack on UN shelter in southern Gaza
The White House condemned the bombardment that targeted a shelter established by the United Nations for displaced people in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip on Wednesday, reiterating its position that Israel bears "responsibility for protecting civilians" while continuing its war against Hamas.
Earlier on Wednesday, Thomas White, the director of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestinian Refugees (UNRWA) in Gaza, announced the shelling of a building housing 800 people in Khan Younis by tank shells, resulting in the reported deaths of 9 people and injuries to 75 others.
Adrienne Watson, spokesperson for the National Security Council at the White House, said, "We are deeply concerned about today's reports of strikes on a facility belonging to UNRWA (...) with subsequent reports of fires breaking out in the building."
Watson described the loss of innocent lives as a "tragedy" and the killing and injury of children during the ongoing three-month war as "heartbreaking."
While affirming the United States' consistent support for Israel's right to self-defense against "Hamas terrorists hiding among civilian populations," Watson pointed out that Israel "retains responsibility for protecting civilians, including humanitarian sites and those working in them."
The National Security Council official added that President Joe Biden remains committed to "working to increase life-saving humanitarian aid in Gaza and to repatriate all hostages held there."
The US State Department also expressed its "regret" for the attack and called for the "protection" of United Nations sites.
AFP
World News
Middle East News
Washington
Attack
UN
Shelter
Gaza
UNRWA
United States
Joe Biden
