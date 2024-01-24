News
White House: Preliminary reports indicate that US strikes on Houthi targets were effective
World News
2024-01-24 | 12:19
High views
Share
Share
0
min
White House: Preliminary reports indicate that US strikes on Houthi targets were effective
White House spokesperson John Kirby said on Wednesday that preliminary reports suggest the US strikes on Houthi targets have been effective.
The US military stated in a press release that it carried out additional strikes in Yemen earlier, destroying two anti-ship ballistic missiles that the Houthis intended to launch towards the Red Sea.
Reuters
World News
White House
John Kirby
US
Strikes
Houthi
