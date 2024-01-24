White House: Preliminary reports indicate that US strikes on Houthi targets were effective

2024-01-24 | 12:19
White House: Preliminary reports indicate that US strikes on Houthi targets were effective
White House: Preliminary reports indicate that US strikes on Houthi targets were effective

White House spokesperson John Kirby said on Wednesday that preliminary reports suggest the US strikes on Houthi targets have been effective. 

The US military stated in a press release that it carried out additional strikes in Yemen earlier, destroying two anti-ship ballistic missiles that the Houthis intended to launch towards the Red Sea. 

Reuters 
 

