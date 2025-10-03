Boat from intercepted Gaza aid flotilla docks in Cyprus

Israel-Gaza War Updates
03-10-2025 | 03:49
High views
LBCI
LBCI
Boat from intercepted Gaza aid flotilla docks in Cyprus
2min
Boat from intercepted Gaza aid flotilla docks in Cyprus

A boat from a flotilla that had been carrying aid to Gaza until it was intercepted by Israel has docked in Cyprus, the Mediterranean island's government said on Friday.

The vessel carrying 21 foreigners asked to dock in Larnaca for refueling and humanitarian reasons, a government spokesperson said on X.

He did not identify the boat, or say whether it had been among those stopped by the Israeli military.

After registering all the passengers, Cyprus provided for their basic needs and offered consular assistance, he added.

Israel faced international condemnation and protest on Thursday after it in the flotilla and detained more than 450 activists from Italy, Spain and other countries, including Swedish campaigner Greta Thunberg. It said the activists would be deported.

Italy said on Thursday that the activists were likely to be sent to European capitals on charter flights on Monday and Tuesday. Four Italian parliamentarians were released and due to fly to Rome on Friday.


Reuters
 
