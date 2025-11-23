Pope urges release of 315 seized in Nigerian mass school kidnapping

World News
23-11-2025 | 06:31
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Pope urges release of 315 seized in Nigerian mass school kidnapping
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Pope urges release of 315 seized in Nigerian mass school kidnapping

Pope Leo XIV called for the release of over 300 hostages taken from a Catholic school in one of the largest mass kidnappings in Nigeria.

"I learned with immense sadness the news of the kidnappings of priests, faithful, and students," he said, making "a heartfelt appeal for the immediate release of the hostages."

AFP

World News

Pope Leo XIV

Hostages

Kidnapping

Nigeria

LBCI Next
EU's central role must be 'fully reflected' in Ukraine peace plan: Von der Leyen
Canada says it will resume US trade talks 'when appropriate'
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-02

Local organization urges UN to intervene for release of Lebanese woman detained in Gaza aid flotilla

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-09-17

Pope Leo decries 'unacceptable' plight of Palestinians in Gaza, urges truce

LBCI
World News
2025-11-03

ICC prosecutors probing reports of mass killings in Sudan's al-Fashir

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-06

German Chancellor hopes for ceasefire in Gaza and release of hostages

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
07:37

EU's central role must be 'fully reflected' in Ukraine peace plan: Von der Leyen

LBCI
World News
06:26

Canada says it will resume US trade talks 'when appropriate'

LBCI
World News
05:26

Rubio lands in Geneva for talks on Ukraine plan

LBCI
World News
2025-11-22

Erdogan 'pleased' Turkey to host COP31 summit, hails deal with Australia

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2025-09-13

Trump hosts Qatari prime minister after Israel's attack in Doha

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-11-06

Jeita Grotto closed for investigation: A wake-up call for Lebanon’s tourism sites?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-10-20

Grade-tampering scandal rocks Lebanese University’s law faculty — the details

LBCI
World News
2025-11-05

IAEA says Iran must 'seriously improve' nuclear cooperation: Report

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-04

Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-02

Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-07

Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
08:07

Israeli media: Abu Ali Tabtabai, Hezbollah’s No. 2, hit in Beirut southern suburbs — who is he?

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:48

Preliminary reports: Airstrike targets Haret Hreik

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:31

Netanyahu’s office: Israel strikes Hezbollah chief of staff in Beirut

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Dispute over 4.75 million euros: EDL turns to judiciary after MEP maintenance controversy

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:53

Israeli army claims Beirut southern suburbs assassination operation was ‘successful’

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:03

Health ministry: One dead, 21 wounded in Israeli strike on Beirut’s southern suburbs

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:55

Strike on Aita al-Shaab kills released prisoner Mohammad Saleh

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Independence Day speech From Tyre highlights President Aoun’s push for state authority and border stability—the details

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More