Erdogan 'pleased' Turkey to host COP31 summit, hails deal with Australia

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan Saturday hailed a deal to share responsibility with Australia for next year's U.N. climate summit, which will see Ankara host while Canberra oversees the formal negotiations.



"We are pleased to host COP31 in Turkey next November," he said in an address to leaders at the G20 summit in Johannesburg. "I believe the consensus we established together with Australia is of high importance."



AFP