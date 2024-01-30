Moscow Deems Suspension of UNRWA Funding as "Collective Punishment"

World News
2024-01-30 | 10:30
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Moscow Deems Suspension of UNRWA Funding as &quot;Collective Punishment&quot;
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Moscow Deems Suspension of UNRWA Funding as "Collective Punishment"

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov condemned on Tuesday the suspension of funding for the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA), particularly by the United States, calling it a "collective punishment" against Palestinians.
 
Several key donor countries to UNRWA, including the United States, Canada, Germany, and Japan, announced the suspension of their funding following allegations by Israel of UN employees' involvement in the Hamas attack on Israel on October 7th.
 
 
 
 
AFP
 

World News

Middle East News

Moscow

Russia

UNRWA

LBCI Next
US vows 'all necessary actions' after drone strike, Qatar fears impact on Gaza hostage talks
France criticizes promoting installation of Israeli settlements in Gaza
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-01-21

Russian plane heading to Moscow disappears over Afghanistan, crash reported

LBCI
World News
2024-01-19

Russia says it pressed Hamas to free hostages during Moscow delegation visit

LBCI
World News
2023-12-19

Russian air defenses thwarted a "drone attack" over Moscow

LBCI
World News
2023-12-14

Russia reports downing nine Ukrainian drones near Moscow

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
12:47

The White House is considering 'multiple measures' in response to the Jordan attack

LBCI
World News
12:29

US National Security Advisor met with Qatari officials to discuss Gaza hostages file

LBCI
World News
10:51

Biden addresses response to Jordan attack, cautions against escalation in Middle East

LBCI
World News
10:25

Canada to fund C$40 mln for humanitarian assistance to Gaza

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-13

Israeli raid targets house in Ainata, leading to the death of one individual, injuring another

LBCI
World News
2023-11-05

White House: More than 300 Americans, US residents evacuated from Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-01-10

Germany pledges support to Lebanese Army for border control enhancement

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
02:42

Fuel prices slightly increase

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Press Highlights
02:33

Ongoing Israeli threats against Hezbollah escalate rapidly

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:11

Hezbollah asserts exclusive state control in border negotiations with occupied Palestine

LBCI
Press Highlights
03:09

Lebanon's Central Council is set to convene in the next two days

LBCI
Middle East News
09:28

Netanyahu: Israel will not withdraw its forces from Gaza or release thousands of Palestinian prisoners

LBCI
Middle East News
09:09

Islamic Jihad: We will not engage in any understandings without ensuring a ceasefire

LBCI
Middle East News
05:20

Ismail Haniyeh says Hamas received proposal for a ceasefire

LBCI
Middle East News
07:27

Unanswered pleas: PRCS ambulance team's fate unknown after attempt to save 6-year-old in Gaza

LBCI
Middle East News
11:13

A Hamas official told Reuters that the proposed ceasefire plan includes three stages

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More