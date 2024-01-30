Moscow Deems Suspension of UNRWA Funding as "Collective Punishment"

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov condemned on Tuesday the suspension of funding for the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA), particularly by the United States, calling it a "collective punishment" against Palestinians.

Several key donor countries to UNRWA, including the United States, Canada, Germany, and Japan, announced the suspension of their funding following allegations by Israel of UN employees' involvement in the Hamas attack on Israel on October 7th. AFP