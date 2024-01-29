France criticizes promoting installation of Israeli settlements in Gaza

France condemned the holding of a conference on Sunday in Jerusalem promoting the installation of Israeli settlements in Gaza, the French foreign ministry spokesperson said on Monday.



"We expect from the Israeli authorities a clear denunciation of these position," the spokesperson said.



Israel's hard-right Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir urged Jewish settlers to return to Gaza at a packed gathering on Sunday, drawing condemnation from Palestinians who said his words amounted to a call for their forced deportation.



Reuters