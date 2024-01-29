News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
11
o
Mount Lebanon
11
o
Metn
14
o
Keserwan
14
o
North
12
o
South
12
o
Bekaa
5
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Vision 2030
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
11
o
Mount Lebanon
11
o
Metn
14
o
Keserwan
14
o
North
12
o
South
12
o
Bekaa
5
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
France criticizes promoting installation of Israeli settlements in Gaza
World News
2024-01-29 | 12:47
High views
Share
Share
0
min
France criticizes promoting installation of Israeli settlements in Gaza
France condemned the holding of a conference on Sunday in Jerusalem promoting the installation of Israeli settlements in Gaza, the French foreign ministry spokesperson said on Monday.
"We expect from the Israeli authorities a clear denunciation of these position," the spokesperson said.
Israel's hard-right Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir urged Jewish settlers to return to Gaza at a packed gathering on Sunday, drawing condemnation from Palestinians who said his words amounted to a call for their forced deportation.
Reuters
World News
Middle East News
France
Conference
Jerusalem
Israel
Settlements
Gaza
Next
Iran denies involvement in drone attack that killed three US soldiers in Jordan
President Biden Vows Response to Killing of US Soldiers in Jordan
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:45
Calls for Gaza occupation: Israeli right-wing conference advocates military rule and settlements in Gaza
News Bulletin Reports
11:45
Calls for Gaza occupation: Israeli right-wing conference advocates military rule and settlements in Gaza
0
World News
2023-11-09
France organizes 'humanitarian conference' to attempt aid delivery to Gaza
World News
2023-11-09
France organizes 'humanitarian conference' to attempt aid delivery to Gaza
0
Middle East News
2023-11-08
France considers improving Gaza's humanitarian situation is in everyone's interest, 'including Israel'
Middle East News
2023-11-08
France considers improving Gaza's humanitarian situation is in everyone's interest, 'including Israel'
0
Middle East News
12:52
Proposal to release Israeli hostages in Gaza to be presented to Hamas, Qatar says
Middle East News
12:52
Proposal to release Israeli hostages in Gaza to be presented to Hamas, Qatar says
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
12:01
Angry French farmers block highways in bid to step up pressure on government
World News
12:01
Angry French farmers block highways in bid to step up pressure on government
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:48
Unraveling tensions: US soldiers targeted in drone attack - Political fallout ensues
News Bulletin Reports
11:48
Unraveling tensions: US soldiers targeted in drone attack - Political fallout ensues
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:45
Calls for Gaza occupation: Israeli right-wing conference advocates military rule and settlements in Gaza
News Bulletin Reports
11:45
Calls for Gaza occupation: Israeli right-wing conference advocates military rule and settlements in Gaza
0
World News
10:59
Austin vows to take 'all necessary measures' after killing of US forces
World News
10:59
Austin vows to take 'all necessary measures' after killing of US forces
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
10:16
Israeli forces launch airstrikes on Hezbollah-linked military facilities in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
10:16
Israeli forces launch airstrikes on Hezbollah-linked military facilities in southern Lebanon
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:48
Unraveling tensions: US soldiers targeted in drone attack - Political fallout ensues
News Bulletin Reports
11:48
Unraveling tensions: US soldiers targeted in drone attack - Political fallout ensues
0
Middle East News
10:07
Missile warning sirens blare in major cities in central Israel
Middle East News
10:07
Missile warning sirens blare in major cities in central Israel
0
Middle East News
08:46
Netanyahu accuses UNRWA of being infiltrated by Hamas
Middle East News
08:46
Netanyahu accuses UNRWA of being infiltrated by Hamas
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
11:36
Rising Israeli threats: Why did Hezbollah introduce two new missiles for the first time?
News Bulletin Reports
11:36
Rising Israeli threats: Why did Hezbollah introduce two new missiles for the first time?
2
Lebanon News
05:44
Lebanon to close public institutions on February 9 and 14
Lebanon News
05:44
Lebanon to close public institutions on February 9 and 14
3
Middle East News
07:01
Six dead, including pro-Tehran fighters, in Israeli airstrikes on Syria
Middle East News
07:01
Six dead, including pro-Tehran fighters, in Israeli airstrikes on Syria
4
Lebanon News
03:52
Locked in chains: US dominance over Lebanon's telecommunications
Lebanon News
03:52
Locked in chains: US dominance over Lebanon's telecommunications
5
Lebanon News
10:16
Israeli forces launch airstrikes on Hezbollah-linked military facilities in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
10:16
Israeli forces launch airstrikes on Hezbollah-linked military facilities in southern Lebanon
6
Variety and Tech
05:20
'Winter wonder' in the Middle East: The everlasting allure of Lebanon's skiing legacy
Variety and Tech
05:20
'Winter wonder' in the Middle East: The everlasting allure of Lebanon's skiing legacy
7
World News
09:37
US Treasury and UK announce sanctions on Iranian 'transnational repression network'
World News
09:37
US Treasury and UK announce sanctions on Iranian 'transnational repression network'
8
News Bulletin Reports
11:36
2024 budget: Will Lebanon's efforts to reclaim embezzled funds from maritime properties succeed?
News Bulletin Reports
11:36
2024 budget: Will Lebanon's efforts to reclaim embezzled funds from maritime properties succeed?
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More