US vows 'all necessary actions' after drone strike, Qatar fears impact on Gaza hostage talks

World News
2024-01-30 | 01:57
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
US vows &#39;all necessary actions&#39; after drone strike, Qatar fears impact on Gaza hostage talks
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
US vows 'all necessary actions' after drone strike, Qatar fears impact on Gaza hostage talks

The United States vowed to take "all necessary actions" to defend American forces after a drone attack killed three US troops in Jordan, while Qatar said it hoped US retaliation would not damage regional security or undercut progress toward a new Gaza hostage-release deal.

Sunday's attack by Iran-backed militants was the first deadly strike against US troops since the Israel-Hamas war erupted in October and marks a major escalation in tensions that have engulfed the Middle East.

White House National Security spokesman John Kirby said on Monday the United States did not want a wider war with Iran or in the region, "but we got to do what we have to do."

Iran has denied any role. Biden has previously ordered retaliatory attacks on Iran-backed groups but has so far stopped short of hitting Iran directly.

"Have no doubt - we will hold all those responsible to account at a time and in a manner of our choosing," Biden said on Sunday, while Austin said at the Pentagon on Monday:

"The president and I will not tolerate attacks on US forces and we will take all necessary actions to defend the US and our troops."

Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim al Thani told a Washington think tank he hoped US retaliation would not undercut progress toward a new hostage release deal in talks last weekend.

He said potential US retaliation "will definitely have an impact on regional security and we hope things get contained."



Reuters
 

World News

Middle East News

US

Actions

Drone

Strike

Qatar

Impact

Gaza

Hostage

LBCI Next
EU leaders to pledge continued military support to Ukraine at summit
France criticizes promoting installation of Israeli settlements in Gaza
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2023-12-07

Pentagon: US resumes drone flights over Gaza to aid hostage rescue

LBCI
Middle East News
12:52

Proposal to release Israeli hostages in Gaza to be presented to Hamas, Qatar says

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-01-29

Hamas reiterates that Gaza war must end for any hostage release

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-01-20

Dozens killed in Israeli airstrikes on Gaza as Biden discusses war with Netanyahu

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
04:23

EU leaders to pledge continued military support to Ukraine at summit

LBCI
World News
12:47

France criticizes promoting installation of Israeli settlements in Gaza

LBCI
World News
12:01

Angry French farmers block highways in bid to step up pressure on government

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:48

Unraveling tensions: US soldiers targeted in drone attack - Political fallout ensues

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-01-24

'Aging Nation': Analyzing Lebanon's demographic crisis - 2023 vs. 2038

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
02:42

Fuel prices slightly increase

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-12

Hani Bohsali to LBCI: Prices of foodstuffs will not be affected by events in Gaza

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-12-05

Intense clashes reported between Israeli army and Hamas in southern Gaza

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:36

Rising Israeli threats: Why did Hezbollah introduce two new missiles for the first time?

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:44

Lebanon to close public institutions on February 9 and 14

LBCI
Middle East News
07:01

Six dead, including pro-Tehran fighters, in Israeli airstrikes on Syria

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:16

Israeli forces launch airstrikes on Hezbollah-linked military facilities in southern Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:36

2024 budget: Will Lebanon's efforts to reclaim embezzled funds from maritime properties succeed?

LBCI
World News
09:37

US Treasury and UK announce sanctions on Iranian 'transnational repression network'

LBCI
Middle East News
12:32

Israel Defense Minister: Half of Hamas fighters are either killed or wounded

LBCI
Press Highlights
02:33

Ongoing Israeli threats against Hezbollah escalate rapidly

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More