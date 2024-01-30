News
US vows 'all necessary actions' after drone strike, Qatar fears impact on Gaza hostage talks
World News
2024-01-30 | 01:57
The United States vowed to take "all necessary actions" to defend American forces after a drone attack killed three US troops in Jordan, while Qatar said it hoped US retaliation would not damage regional security or undercut progress toward a new Gaza hostage-release deal.
Sunday's attack by Iran-backed militants was the first deadly strike against US troops since the Israel-Hamas war erupted in October and marks a major escalation in tensions that have engulfed the Middle East.
White House National Security spokesman John Kirby said on Monday the United States did not want a wider war with Iran or in the region, "but we got to do what we have to do."
Iran has denied any role. Biden has previously ordered retaliatory attacks on Iran-backed groups but has so far stopped short of hitting Iran directly.
"Have no doubt - we will hold all those responsible to account at a time and in a manner of our choosing," Biden said on Sunday, while Austin said at the Pentagon on Monday:
"The president and I will not tolerate attacks on US forces and we will take all necessary actions to defend the US and our troops."
Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim al Thani told a Washington think tank he hoped US retaliation would not undercut progress toward a new hostage release deal in talks last weekend.
He said potential US retaliation "will definitely have an impact on regional security and we hope things get contained."
Reuters
