Speaker of US House Rejects Senate Agreement on Aid to UkraineUU

The Speaker of the US House of Representatives, Mike Johnson, vowed on Sunday to block the Senate agreement regarding a newly revealed bill that links border security enhancements with aid to Ukraine, stating it "will be dead on arrival" in his Republican-controlled chamber.

Johnson wrote on X: "The bill is worse than we anticipated, and it will not come close to ending the border crisis caused by the President," pledging that "if this bill reaches the House, it will be dead on arrival."



The security-related bill allocates a total of $118.3 billion in funding, including $60 billion to support war-torn Ukraine, in line with the White House's request, and $14.1 billion in security assistance to Israel, according to a summary released by Senate Appropriations Committee Chair Pat Murray.

AFP