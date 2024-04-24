Souaid to LBCI: Only Hezbollah can disrupt the 'Quintet' and the presidential election process

Former MP Fares Souaid believes that the reason for postponing the municipal and mukhtars' elections is primarily political, with Shiites [figures] playing a significant role in the decision.



Souaid emphasized, in an interview on LBCI's "Nharkom Said" TV show, that municipal elections are a constitutional entitlement that must be respected, pointing out that there are parties not harmed by the elections' postponement and they want it.



Regarding the presidency, Souiad observed that Sleiman Frangieh, head of the Marada Movement, doesn't approach his presidential campaign as if he depends entirely on Hezbollah or regional factors that may decide whether he becomes president.



He pointed out that Frangieh affirms that the solution to the presidential issue in Lebanon is linked to developments in the region, including a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.



When the Saudi Arabian Ambassador to Lebanon, Waleed Bukhari, experienced a health scare on the day the Quintet Committee visited Frangieh, Souiad said he believed it to be genuine.



He noted that Frangieh was seated in the front row at a Saudi event, suggesting that the kingdom wants to avoid getting involved in the game of picking presidential candidates.



Souiad emphasized that the Shiite influence is what holds the power to either hinder or facilitate the election of a president and the work of the Quintet Committee.



He added that blaming anyone other than Hezbollah for the obstruction is an "exaggeration."



The former MP expects the Quintet Committee to impose sanctions on those it deems as hindering the presidential elections, which would be an additional level in the diplomatic game in the country and region.



He noted that the real battle is liberating Lebanon from Iranian control.



Souiad believes that the Free Patriotic Movement will not cut ties with Hezbollah.



He stressed that the movement can not distance itself from Hezbollah for various reasons, and Hezbollah will not permit it. He said, "We are all afraid, and Hezbollah is intimidating."



On the security situation, Souiad thinks it goes beyond the events in the Pascal Sleiman's case.



He noted that Hezbollah is going through a tense period and can not manage internal Shiite conflicts in the municipal elections. It is also dealing with Israeli cyber threats.



He revealed concerns that assassinations might be recurring in the country due to the increasing number of "Zionists" within the country.