Souaid to LBCI: Only Hezbollah can disrupt the 'Quintet' and the presidential election process

Lebanon News
2024-04-24 | 04:59
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Souaid to LBCI: Only Hezbollah can disrupt the &#39;Quintet&#39; and the presidential election process
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
3min
Souaid to LBCI: Only Hezbollah can disrupt the 'Quintet' and the presidential election process

Former MP Fares Souaid believes that the reason for postponing the municipal and mukhtars' elections is primarily political, with Shiites [figures] playing a significant role in the decision.

Souaid emphasized, in an interview on LBCI's "Nharkom Said" TV show, that municipal elections are a constitutional entitlement that must be respected, pointing out that there are parties not harmed by the elections' postponement  and they want it.

Regarding the presidency, Souiad observed that Sleiman Frangieh, head of the Marada Movement, doesn't approach his presidential campaign as if he depends entirely on Hezbollah or regional factors that may decide whether he becomes president.

He pointed out that Frangieh affirms that the solution to the presidential issue in Lebanon is linked to developments in the region, including a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.

When the Saudi Arabian Ambassador to Lebanon, Waleed Bukhari, experienced a health scare on the day the Quintet Committee visited Frangieh, Souiad said he believed it to be genuine. 

He noted that Frangieh was seated in the front row at a Saudi event, suggesting that the kingdom wants to avoid getting involved in the game of picking presidential candidates.

Souiad emphasized that the Shiite influence is what holds the power to either hinder or facilitate the election of a president and the work of the Quintet Committee. 

He added that blaming anyone other than Hezbollah for the obstruction is an "exaggeration." 

The former MP expects the Quintet Committee to impose sanctions on those it deems as hindering the presidential elections, which would be an additional level in the diplomatic game in the country and region. 

He noted that the real battle is liberating Lebanon from Iranian control.

Souiad believes that the Free Patriotic Movement will not cut ties with Hezbollah. 

He stressed that the movement can not distance itself from Hezbollah for various reasons, and Hezbollah will not permit it. He said, "We are all afraid, and Hezbollah is intimidating."

On the security situation, Souiad thinks it goes beyond the events in the Pascal Sleiman's case.

He noted that Hezbollah is going through a tense period and can not manage internal Shiite conflicts in the municipal elections. It is also dealing with Israeli cyber threats.

He revealed concerns that assassinations might be recurring in the country due to the increasing number of "Zionists" within the country.
 

Lebanon News

Former MP Fares Souaid believes that the reason for postponing the municipal and Mukhtars' elections is primarily political

with the Shiites playing a significant role in the decision.

LBCI Next
French Foreign Minister to visit Lebanon, hold talks with Lebanese leaders
MEA cancels flight amidst strike at Paris CDG airport
LBCI Previous
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
06:24

Middle East Airlines to resume Paris flight despite strike

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:08

French Foreign Minister to visit Lebanon, hold talks with Lebanese leaders

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:39

MEA cancels flight amidst strike at Paris CDG airport

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:07

Israeli army targets potential 'threats' in southern Lebanon, strikes Hezbollah's infrastructure

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
03:39

MEA cancels flight amidst strike at Paris CDG airport

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:07

Israeli army targets potential 'threats' in southern Lebanon, strikes Hezbollah's infrastructure

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:59

Souaid to LBCI: Only Hezbollah can disrupt the 'Quintet' and the presidential election process

LBCI
Middle East News
02:55

Iranian President arrives in Sri Lanka to foster ties, open hydropower project

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:53

US lawsuit raises stakes for Lebanon's financial institutions

LBCI
Lebanon News
16:03

Hezbollah announces launching 'dozens of rockets' at Israel in response to civilian deaths

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:09

Beirut's air pollution crisis: Diesel generators linked to doubling cancer risk, study shows

LBCI
Variety and Tech
14:17

Yasmina Zaytoun's MBC debut on 'Sabah El Kheir Ya Arab': A catalyst for redefining beauty pageants in the Arab world

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:39

MEA cancels flight amidst strike at Paris CDG airport

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:56

Israeli airstrikes kill two Hezbollah fighters in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:49

Hezbollah retaliates: Shelling two military positions in northern Israel

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:49

Qatar's foreign ministry spokesperson: As long as Qatar's mediation efforts continue, there is no justification to end the presence of Hamas' political bureau in Doha

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More