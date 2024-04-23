US Treasury sanctions companies, individuals for cyber attacks linked to IRGC

World News
2024-04-23 | 13:48
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
US Treasury sanctions companies, individuals for cyber attacks linked to IRGC
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
US Treasury sanctions companies, individuals for cyber attacks linked to IRGC

On Tuesday, the US Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) imposed sanctions on two companies and four individuals implicated in cyber activity for the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Cyber Electronic Command (IRGC-CEC). 

Accordingly, these actors hit dozens of US companies and government entities via cyber operations, including spear phishing and malware attacks. 

In coordination with the current action, the US Department of Justice and the Federal Bureau of Investigation are "unsealing an indictment against the four individuals for their roles in cyber activity targeting US entities," said a Department of the Treasury's press release.

It added: "Iranian cyber actors continue to target the United States using a wide range of malicious cyber activity, from conducting ransomware attacks against critical infrastructure to conducting spear phishing and other social engineering campaigns against individuals, companies, and government entities."

According to the press release, the US Department of the Treasury designated the following entities:

Mehrsam Andisheh Saz Nik, Dadeh Afzar Arman, Alireza Shafie Nasab, Komeil Baradaran Salmani, and Reza Kazemifar Rahman pursuant to E.O. 13224, for "having acted or purported to act for or on behalf of, directly or indirectly, the IRGC-CEC."

Additionally, Hosein Mohammad Haruni is being selected pursuant to E.O. 13224 "for having acted or purported to act for or on behalf of, directly or indirectly, Dadeh Afzar Arman."
 

World News

Middle East News

US

Iran

Treasury Department

OFAC

Sanctions

IRGC

LBCI Next
China condemns US accusations of providing military support to Russia
Ukraine says it has destroyed 15 drones launched by Russia
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-04-22

Belgium's FM: Sanctions against Iran must include IRGC

LBCI
World News
2024-02-02

US Treasury Department: US imposes new sanctions related to Iran

LBCI
World News
2024-04-22

EU foreign ministers to discuss air defense for Ukraine, Iran sanctions

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-04-21

Challenges in US-Iran Relations: New Sanctions on Iran's Oil Sector

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
01:38

Biden intends to send new weapons to Ukraine starting 'this week'

LBCI
World News
01:22

China opposes including Taiwan in US Congress-approved aid bill

LBCI
Middle East News
01:13

Israel thanks the US Senate for approving military aid

LBCI
World News
01:00

Energy facilities catch fire in Russia's Smolensk, Lipetsk

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
16:03

Hezbollah announces launching 'dozens of rockets' at Israel in response to civilian deaths

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:53

US lawsuit raises stakes for Lebanon's financial institutions

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:01

Two civilians, including a child, killed in Israeli airstrike on a home in South Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-11-06

OIC to hold extraordinary Islamic summit to address Israeli aggression against Palestinians

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
02:51

Israeli media: Prominent Hezbollah air defense member killed in Aadloun raid

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:53

US lawsuit raises stakes for Lebanon's financial institutions

LBCI
Lebanon News
16:03

Hezbollah announces launching 'dozens of rockets' at Israel in response to civilian deaths

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:04

Israeli army strikes Hezbollah infrastructure in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:03

Hezbollah member killed by Israeli strike in southern Lebanon, AFP source says

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:09

Beirut's air pollution crisis: Diesel generators linked to doubling cancer risk, study shows

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:22

Al-Hajj Hassan to LBCI: Southern region's damages exceed three billion dollars

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:56

Israeli airstrikes kill two Hezbollah fighters in Lebanon

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More