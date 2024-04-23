News
The US is preparing a $1 billion weapons package for Ukraine: Reuters
World News
2024-04-23 | 12:10
High views
Share
Share
2
min
The US is preparing a $1 billion weapons package for Ukraine: Reuters
The United States is preparing a $1 billion military aid package for Ukraine, the first to be sourced from the yet to be signed Ukraine-Israel bill, two US officials told Reuters on Tuesday.
The aid package includes vehicles, Stinger air defense munitions, additional ammunition for high-mobility artillery rocket systems, 155 millimeter artillery ammunition, TOW and Javelin anti-tank munitions and other weapons that can immediately be put to use on the battlefield, the officials said, speaking on condition of anonymity.
President Joe Biden had asked the US Congress to provide $60.8 billion in aid to Ukraine, but the initiative stalled when Republicans in the House of Representatives refused to move the measure forward for months.
Once the Ukraine-Israel bill is signed, funds to replenish stocks would rebound, alleviating Pentagon concern that the use of Presidential Drawdown Authority (PDA) to aid Ukraine would compromise US military preparedness.
Presidential Drawdown Authority allows the president to authorize the transfer of excess weapons from US stocks without congressional approval in response to an emergency.
As the replenishment funds are deployed, US defense companies would gain more contracts as the Russia-Ukraine war grinds on.
Reuters
World News
United States
Military
Ukraine
Israel
