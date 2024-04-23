The US is preparing a $1 billion weapons package for Ukraine: Reuters

World News
2024-04-23 | 12:10
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
The US is preparing a $1 billion weapons package for Ukraine: Reuters
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
The US is preparing a $1 billion weapons package for Ukraine: Reuters

The United States is preparing a $1 billion military aid package for Ukraine, the first to be sourced from the yet to be signed Ukraine-Israel bill, two US officials told Reuters on Tuesday.

The aid package includes vehicles, Stinger air defense munitions, additional ammunition for high-mobility artillery rocket systems, 155 millimeter artillery ammunition, TOW and Javelin anti-tank munitions and other weapons that can immediately be put to use on the battlefield, the officials said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

President Joe Biden had asked the US Congress to provide $60.8 billion in aid to Ukraine, but the initiative stalled when Republicans in the House of Representatives refused to move the measure forward for months.

Once the Ukraine-Israel bill is signed, funds to replenish stocks would rebound, alleviating Pentagon concern that the use of Presidential Drawdown Authority (PDA) to aid Ukraine would compromise US military preparedness.

Presidential Drawdown Authority allows the president to authorize the transfer of excess weapons from US stocks without congressional approval in response to an emergency.

As the replenishment funds are deployed, US defense companies would gain more contracts as the Russia-Ukraine war grinds on.

Reuters
 

World News

United States

Military

Ukraine

Israel

LBCI Next
Two Malaysian military helicopters crash, officials say 10 killed
Pro-Palestinian protesters arrested at top US universities
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-02-19

Ukraine conflict: A boost to the US economy - How the United States benefits from military aid

LBCI
Middle East News
01:13

Israel thanks the US Senate for approving military aid

LBCI
World News
00:10

US Congress passes Israel, Ukraine foreign aid bill

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:15

Uncertainty Mounts: Israeli Military Intelligence Chief's Resignation Sparks Concern

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
01:38

Biden intends to send new weapons to Ukraine starting 'this week'

LBCI
World News
01:22

China opposes including Taiwan in US Congress-approved aid bill

LBCI
Middle East News
01:13

Israel thanks the US Senate for approving military aid

LBCI
World News
01:00

Energy facilities catch fire in Russia's Smolensk, Lipetsk

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
16:03

Hezbollah announces launching 'dozens of rockets' at Israel in response to civilian deaths

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:53

US lawsuit raises stakes for Lebanon's financial institutions

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:01

Two civilians, including a child, killed in Israeli airstrike on a home in South Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-11-06

OIC to hold extraordinary Islamic summit to address Israeli aggression against Palestinians

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
02:51

Israeli media: Prominent Hezbollah air defense member killed in Aadloun raid

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:53

US lawsuit raises stakes for Lebanon's financial institutions

LBCI
Lebanon News
16:03

Hezbollah announces launching 'dozens of rockets' at Israel in response to civilian deaths

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:04

Israeli army strikes Hezbollah infrastructure in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:03

Hezbollah member killed by Israeli strike in southern Lebanon, AFP source says

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:09

Beirut's air pollution crisis: Diesel generators linked to doubling cancer risk, study shows

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:22

Al-Hajj Hassan to LBCI: Southern region's damages exceed three billion dollars

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:56

Israeli airstrikes kill two Hezbollah fighters in Lebanon

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More