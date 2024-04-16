Iranian weapons: Missiles and drones used in the attack on Israel

Report by Toni Mrad, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi



Iran has launched more than 300 missiles and drones towards Israel.



What weapons did Iran use in its attack?



Among the arsenal deployed by Iran were ballistic and cruise missiles. What is the difference between them?



While Iran has not officially announced the names of the missiles and drones used in the attack, experts suggest that one of the missiles used was the Emad missile.



The Emad missile, introduced in 2015, has a range of 1,700 kilometers, weighs approximately 17.5 tons, and measures 15.5 meters in length.



It is considered Iran's first missile that can be guided and controlled from the moment of launch until it hits its designated target. The missile was named after martyr Imad Mughniyeh, a military commander in Hezbollah.



Another missile launched from Iran towards Israel is the Kheibar Shekan missile. This missile, unveiled in 2023, has a range of up to 2,000 kilometers and a length of approximately 13 meters. Unlike other missiles, the Kheibar Shekan does not require guidance and control system activity and is immune to electronic warfare attacks.



The third missile is the Shahab missile, which is about 16 meters long with a range of 1,350 kilometers to 1,950 kilometers.



As for drones, Iran used the Shahid 136 drone, which is three meters long, weighs 200 kilograms, and has a range of 2,000 kilometers.



Along with the Shahid 136, Iran deployed the Shahid 238 drone, which resembles its predecessors in appearance and can cover long distances of up to 2,500 kilometers, faster than the Shahid 136 drone.