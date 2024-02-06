News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
18
o
Mount Lebanon
16
o
Metn
18
o
Keserwan
18
o
North
18
o
South
16
o
Bekaa
10
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Nharkom Said
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
18
o
Mount Lebanon
16
o
Metn
18
o
Keserwan
18
o
North
18
o
South
16
o
Bekaa
10
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Trump calls to debate with Biden in 2024 presidential race
World News
2024-02-06 | 01:55
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Trump calls to debate with Biden in 2024 presidential race
Former President Donald Trump, who has refused to debate any of his rivals for the Republican nomination, on Monday said he wanted to debate US President Joe Biden immediately.
"I'd like to debate him now because we should debate. We should debate for the good of the country," Trump said on a radio show hosted by conservative commentator Dan Bongino.
When asked by reporters during a trip to Las Vegas on Monday about Trump calling for a debate, Biden, a Democrat, said: "If I were him, I would want to debate me too. He's got nothing to do."
Although the overwhelming frontrunner in the Republican race to challenge Biden in the Nov. 5 election, Trump has yet to sew up the nomination and has turned down Republican rival Nikki Haley's request that he debate her.
In response to Trump's comments, Haley's campaign said in a statement that he was "too chicken" to debate her.
"Now it's time for Trump to man up and agree to debate Nikki Haley. Nikki is ready to put her conservative record and vision for a strong and proud America up against Trump's campaign of chaos and vendettas," Haley campaign spokesperson Olivia Perez-Cubas said.
Trump's comments reflect a desire to focus on a likely election matchup with Biden, who won the South Carolina Democratic primary on Saturday and is expected to win his party's nomination.
Haley, a former South Carolina governor and United Nations ambassador under Trump is running a distant second to Trump in opinion polls but has vowed to go on challenging him for the nomination.
Trump and Biden debated twice during the 2020 race. A third debate was canceled after Trump tested positive for COVID-19 and declined to participate in a virtual event. Traditionally, there are three presidential debates.
Reuters
World News
Donald Trump
Joe Biden
United States
President
Elections
2024
Race
Next
King Charles diagnosed with cancer, to postpone duties and undergo treatment
Biden threatens to veto House's Israel aid bill
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2023-12-08
Putin to run for president again in 2024 elections
World News
2023-12-08
Putin to run for president again in 2024 elections
0
World News
2023-12-07
Russian Federation Council sets March 17, 2024, as presidential elections' date
World News
2023-12-07
Russian Federation Council sets March 17, 2024, as presidential elections' date
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-11-08
US 2024 presidential elections: The Gaza war's impact on the public opinion
News Bulletin Reports
2023-11-08
US 2024 presidential elections: The Gaza war's impact on the public opinion
0
Press Highlights
2024-02-04
Lebanese political landscape: Elie Marouni's views on Presidential elections and foreign influence
Press Highlights
2024-02-04
Lebanese political landscape: Elie Marouni's views on Presidential elections and foreign influence
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
02:11
King Charles diagnosed with cancer, to postpone duties and undergo treatment
World News
02:11
King Charles diagnosed with cancer, to postpone duties and undergo treatment
0
World News
01:47
Biden threatens to veto House's Israel aid bill
World News
01:47
Biden threatens to veto House's Israel aid bill
0
World News
11:40
Chile mourns as wildfire death toll hits 112
World News
11:40
Chile mourns as wildfire death toll hits 112
0
News Bulletin Reports
10:37
Inside Israel: Blinken struggles to broker Gaza ceasefire deal during Israel visit
News Bulletin Reports
10:37
Inside Israel: Blinken struggles to broker Gaza ceasefire deal during Israel visit
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:24
Israel to provide evidence of 'UNRWA's ties to terrorism'
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:24
Israel to provide evidence of 'UNRWA's ties to terrorism'
0
Middle East News
2023-12-27
Erdogan: Netanyahu is no different from Hitler
Middle East News
2023-12-27
Erdogan: Netanyahu is no different from Hitler
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-02-01
Israel braces for potential war with Lebanon amidst talks of Gaza truce
News Bulletin Reports
2024-02-01
Israel braces for potential war with Lebanon amidst talks of Gaza truce
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
02:51
Israeli army kills dozens of militants in Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
02:51
Israeli army kills dozens of militants in Gaza
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
08:19
Hezbollah reports successful rocket attacks on strategic sites in Lebanon
Lebanon News
08:19
Hezbollah reports successful rocket attacks on strategic sites in Lebanon
2
Lebanon News
08:58
Israeli government informs US Envoy of Hezbollah violations, seeks diplomatic solutions
Lebanon News
08:58
Israeli government informs US Envoy of Hezbollah violations, seeks diplomatic solutions
3
Lebanon News
10:58
Amal Movement mourns three martyrs
Lebanon News
10:58
Amal Movement mourns three martyrs
4
Lebanon News
05:38
The story of Israel's assassinations against Hezbollah: Part 2 - 2000-2023
Lebanon News
05:38
The story of Israel's assassinations against Hezbollah: Part 2 - 2000-2023
5
Lebanon News
05:34
Berri signs 2024 budget, submits it to Cabinet
Lebanon News
05:34
Berri signs 2024 budget, submits it to Cabinet
6
Lebanon News
06:29
Israeli FM says 'time is running out' for diplomatic solution in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
06:29
Israeli FM says 'time is running out' for diplomatic solution in southern Lebanon
7
News Bulletin Reports
10:42
Diplomatic crossroads: Israel's balancing act with Hezbollah and Gaza ceasefire talks
News Bulletin Reports
10:42
Diplomatic crossroads: Israel's balancing act with Hezbollah and Gaza ceasefire talks
8
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:13
Houthi leader: Italy will become a target should it join attacks against Yemen
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:13
Houthi leader: Italy will become a target should it join attacks against Yemen
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More