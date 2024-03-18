Report by Bassam Abou Zeid, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi



Ambassadors of the Quintet have embarked on a new initiative, aiming to chart a presidential roadmap that would detach Lebanon's crisis from regional dynamics.



Their efforts signify a breakthrough attempt in Lebanon's protracted presidential deadlock. They emphasize consultation before an open election session and explore what is known as the "third option."



The expanded tour of the Quintet's ambassadors commenced with President Nabih Berri, who described the meeting as positive and indicated a mutual agreement on the necessity of reaching an understanding to fulfill the presidential process.



From President Berri, who holds the key to the Parliament, the ambassadors proceeded to Bkerke, meeting with Patriarch Al-Rahi, a consistent advocate for prompt presidential elections.



However, there was no indication of any response from those expected to call for a new election session.



The ambassadors briefed the Patriarch on their discussions with President Berri and exchanged ideas on achieving the presidential elections. The Patriarch reiterated that the way forward is to summon the Parliament for consecutive sessions to elect a president while maintaining a quorum.