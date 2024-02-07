Iranian President: 'There is no justification' for the continued presence of US forces in the Middle East

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi affirmed on Wednesday that there is "no justification" for the presence of US forces in the Middle East, where their presence constitutes "a threat to security."



In a speech delivered to accredited ambassadors in Tehran as the 45th anniversary of the Islamic Revolution approaches on February 12th, he stated that the issues of the Middle East should be "addressed by the leaders of the region."



"We have proven that we are the best allies of neighboring countries and the region," he said, considering that "the presence of US forces in our region has no justification."



He added that "the American presence in Iraq, Syria, and Afghanistan does not constitute a security factor, but rather represents a threat to security. Wherever Americans are present, they have been a source of evil."



Raisi's statement comes as US Secretary of State Antony Blinken embarks on a new tour of the Middle East to attempt to reach a new ceasefire that includes the release of hostages as the war between Israel and Hamas enters its fifth month.



Raisi said, "We believe that the West and the United States should not intervene in the future of Palestine, but rather Palestine should decide its fate for itself."



Tehran condemned the US airstrikes targeting Iranian-backed armed factions in Syria and Iraq in recent weeks in response to the attack targeting a US base in Jordan on January 28th, which resulted in the death of three American soldiers.



The Iranian President also denounced "the fear of Iran" and "Islamophobia" in the United States, a country that cut diplomatic relations with Tehran in 1980 following the Islamic Revolution in 1979.



AFP