Japan to pledge $106 million in aid to Ukraine

World News
2024-02-11 | 06:32
Japan to pledge $106 million in aid to Ukraine
Japan to pledge $106 million in aid to Ukraine

Japan will pledge 15.8 billion yen ($106 million) in aid to Ukraine at a conference to be held in Tokyo on February 19, Kyodo News reported on Sunday, citing unidentified sources.

The funding will be used for reconstruction in seven areas, including agriculture and the disposal of rubble, Kyodo said.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal are set to attend the conference, along with government and industry representatives from both countries, national broadcaster NHK reported on Saturday.

Japan's Cabinet Secretariat was not available for comment outside of regular working hours.

Japan in December, after it overhauled its arms export guidelines, said it would prepare to ship Patriot air defense missiles to the United States.

Japan still cannot ship weapons to countries at war, but such shipments to the US could indirectly benefit Ukraine by boosting Washington's capacity to provide military aid to Kyiv.

 
Reuters

World News

Japan

Aid

Ukraine

Funding

War

