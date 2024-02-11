News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
14
o
Mount Lebanon
15
o
Metn
17
o
Keserwan
17
o
North
16
o
South
14
o
Bekaa
6
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Marhaba Dawle
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
14
o
Mount Lebanon
15
o
Metn
17
o
Keserwan
17
o
North
16
o
South
14
o
Bekaa
6
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Ukraine says Russian forces are using terminals of Elon Musk's Starlink in occupied areas
World News
2024-02-11 | 06:26
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Ukraine says Russian forces are using terminals of Elon Musk's Starlink in occupied areas
Ukraine said on Sunday Russian forces were using terminals of Elon Musk's satellite internet service Starlink in occupied areas, releasing what it said was an intercept of an exchange between two Russian soldiers as proof of its "systemic" use.
Starlink systems have been vital for Ukraine's battlefield communications throughout Russia's nearly two-year-old invasion as Kyiv has faced a larger and better-equipped military.
The defence ministry's Main Directorate of Intelligence posted an audio clip on Telegram which it said featured troops from Russia's 83rd Air Assault Brigade discussing setting up the terminals in eastern Ukraine.
The directorate gave no details about the alleged scale of use, or how the terminals were obtained. Spokesman Andriy Yusov told Ukrainian media on Saturday that the matter was "beginning to take on a systemic nature".
Russia's defence ministry did not immediately reply to a Reuters request for comment.
SpaceX, which runs Starlink terminals, said in a statement on X last week that it "does not do business of any kind with the Russian government or its military", and that its service does not work in Russia.
Reuters
World News
Ukraine
Russia
Elon Musk
Satellite
Starlink
Next
Japan to pledge $106 million in aid to Ukraine
Ukrainian President selects ex-deputy defence minister, Oleksandr Pavliuk, as new ground forces chief
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2024-02-09
UAE says mediation efforts succeed in completing prisoner exchange between Russia, Ukraine
World News
2024-02-09
UAE says mediation efforts succeed in completing prisoner exchange between Russia, Ukraine
0
World News
2024-02-09
Putin tells Tucker Carlson Russia has no interest in expanding its Ukraine war to other countries
World News
2024-02-09
Putin tells Tucker Carlson Russia has no interest in expanding its Ukraine war to other countries
0
World News
2024-02-06
Ukraine reports dismantling a Russian espionage network within its intelligence agencies
World News
2024-02-06
Ukraine reports dismantling a Russian espionage network within its intelligence agencies
0
World News
2024-02-05
Georgia seizes Russia-bound cargo of explosives sent from Ukraine
World News
2024-02-05
Georgia seizes Russia-bound cargo of explosives sent from Ukraine
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:14
Germany's foreign minister to travel to Israel next week
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:14
Germany's foreign minister to travel to Israel next week
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:27
Ethiopia's strategic move: Gaining access to the Red Sea through Somaliland
News Bulletin Reports
11:27
Ethiopia's strategic move: Gaining access to the Red Sea through Somaliland
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:13
US forces withdrawal from Iraq: New round of negotiations between Washington and Baghdad
News Bulletin Reports
11:13
US forces withdrawal from Iraq: New round of negotiations between Washington and Baghdad
0
Middle East News
09:13
US carries out 'self-defense strikes' near Yemen's Hodeidah port
Middle East News
09:13
US carries out 'self-defense strikes' near Yemen's Hodeidah port
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2023-11-14
Houthi leader vows to attack Israeli ships in Red Sea
Middle East News
2023-11-14
Houthi leader vows to attack Israeli ships in Red Sea
0
Lebanon News
2024-02-10
Israeli Army radio: Jadra operation’s target was a senior Hamas Leader in Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-02-10
Israeli Army radio: Jadra operation’s target was a senior Hamas Leader in Lebanon
0
World News
2023-08-16
Russia says it "killed" four Ukrainian "saboteurs" on the border
World News
2023-08-16
Russia says it "killed" four Ukrainian "saboteurs" on the border
0
Middle East News
2023-10-30
Israeli army reports killing 'dozens' of fighters during clashes in Gaza Strip
Middle East News
2023-10-30
Israeli army reports killing 'dozens' of fighters during clashes in Gaza Strip
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
02:41
Breaking news: Five-story building collapses in Chouaifet, emergency teams respond (Video)
Lebanon News
02:41
Breaking news: Five-story building collapses in Chouaifet, emergency teams respond (Video)
2
News Bulletin Reports
07:53
Building collapse in Choueifat: Families narrowly evade disaster
News Bulletin Reports
07:53
Building collapse in Choueifat: Families narrowly evade disaster
3
Press Highlights
02:52
Iran's diplomatic signals: Messages to Americans from Beirut
Press Highlights
02:52
Iran's diplomatic signals: Messages to Americans from Beirut
4
Press Highlights
00:48
Hamas' complex dynamics in Lebanon: Balancing political shifts and Israeli targeting after Al-Aqsa Flood
Press Highlights
00:48
Hamas' complex dynamics in Lebanon: Balancing political shifts and Israeli targeting after Al-Aqsa Flood
5
News Bulletin Reports
11:15
Lessons from past ceasefires with Israel: History of agreements, resolutions, and truces in Gaza and Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
11:15
Lessons from past ceasefires with Israel: History of agreements, resolutions, and truces in Gaza and Lebanon
6
Lebanon News
05:00
Baydoun: We cannot compromise Lebanon's sovereignty, and the goal of resistance is liberation
Lebanon News
05:00
Baydoun: We cannot compromise Lebanon's sovereignty, and the goal of resistance is liberation
7
News Bulletin Reports
11:13
US forces withdrawal from Iraq: New round of negotiations between Washington and Baghdad
News Bulletin Reports
11:13
US forces withdrawal from Iraq: New round of negotiations between Washington and Baghdad
8
News Bulletin Reports
11:05
Anger mounts in Israel: Prisoner exchange negotiations on edge amid Rafah invasion talks
News Bulletin Reports
11:05
Anger mounts in Israel: Prisoner exchange negotiations on edge amid Rafah invasion talks
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More