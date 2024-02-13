News
French Foreign Ministry: Sanctions on Israeli settlers in the West Bank
World News
2024-02-13 | 08:23
French Foreign Ministry: Sanctions on Israeli settlers in the West Bank
The French Foreign Ministry confirmed that it will impose sanctions on Israeli settlers involved in acts of violence against Palestinian civilians in the West Bank.
The ministry said in a statement: "France will impose sanctions on Israeli extremist settlers convicted of violence against Palestinian civilians in the West Bank... 28 individuals will be barred from entering French territory."
World News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
France
Israel
Settlers
West Bank
Sanctions
Palestinians
