French Foreign Ministry: Sanctions on Israeli settlers in the West Bank

2024-02-13 | 08:23
High views
French Foreign Ministry: Sanctions on Israeli settlers in the West Bank
French Foreign Ministry: Sanctions on Israeli settlers in the West Bank

The French Foreign Ministry confirmed that it will impose sanctions on Israeli settlers involved in acts of violence against Palestinian civilians in the West Bank.

The ministry said in a statement: "France will impose sanctions on Israeli extremist settlers convicted of violence against Palestinian civilians in the West Bank... 28 individuals will be barred from entering French territory."

