Italy considers Israel's response to Hamas 'disproportionate'

2024-02-13 | 08:26
Italy considers Israel&#39;s response to Hamas &#39;disproportionate&#39;
Italy considers Israel's response to Hamas 'disproportionate'

Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani, whose country currently holds the presidency of the G7, has stated that Israel's attacks on Hamas in the Gaza Strip are "disproportionate" and have claimed the lives of "many Palestinian civilians."

The Italian minister said, "At this stage, the Israeli response against Palestinian civilians is disproportionate. It is appropriate to urge Israel to exercise caution. Many Palestinian civilians are being killed."

World News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Italy

Israel

Gaza

Palestine

Attacks

