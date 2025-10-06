Army Commander highlights Israeli violations, UNIFIL cooperation in monthly disarmament report

Lebanon News
06-10-2025 | 10:59
High views
0min
LBCI reports that Army Commander Rodolph Haykal discussed the monthly report on efforts to disarm armed groups, highlighting Israeli violations and the obstacles faced by the Lebanese army from the Israeli side.

He also reviewed ongoing coordination between the Lebanese Armed Forces and UNIFIL, emphasizing the importance of continued collaboration to maintain security along the southern border.

Israeli drones fly low over Nabatieh since dawn
Lebanese Cabinet session focused on controversial files: What items are on the agenda?
