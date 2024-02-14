Adecco pledged to find jobs for 85,000 refugees

2024-02-14 | 03:02
Adecco pledged to find jobs for 85,000 refugees
Adecco pledged to find jobs for 85,000 refugees

Adecco Group will help 85,000 refugees find jobs and train 17,000 people by the end of 2027, the staffing company said on Wednesday.
 
The Swiss company also launched a dedicated website to help refugees find jobs.
 
"No one chooses to be a refugee. We strongly believe that work is not just a source of income. Still, a first, important step for rebuilding a life, integrating into a new country, and finding a place in society again," said Christoph Catoir, the head of the company's Adecco general staffing business.
 
The pledge to help refugees was an increase from a promise made by Adecco in June 2023, when it said it wanted to find jobs for 50,000 refugees and provide technical and language training for 10,000.

Reuters

Download now the LBCI mobile app
