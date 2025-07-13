North Korean leader Kim reaffirms support for Russia in Ukraine conflict: KCNA

World News
13-07-2025 | 05:18
High views
North Korean leader Kim reaffirms support for Russia in Ukraine conflict: KCNA
0min
North Korean leader Kim reaffirms support for Russia in Ukraine conflict: KCNA

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un told Russia's top diplomat his country was ready to "unconditionally support" Moscow's every effort to resolve the conflict in Ukraine, state media reported on Sunday, as the two countries held high-level strategic talks.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov was on a three-day visit to North Korea, which has provided troops and arms for Russia's war with Ukraine and pledged more military support as Moscow tries to make advances in the conflict.

Kim met Lavrov in the eastern coastal city of Wonsan where the two countries' foreign ministers held their second strategic dialogue, pledging further cooperation under a partnership treaty signed last year that includes a mutual defense pact.


Reuters
 

