News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
16
o
Mount Lebanon
16
o
Metn
17
o
Keserwan
17
o
North
17
o
South
16
o
Bekaa
10
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
The Stage
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
16
o
Mount Lebanon
16
o
Metn
17
o
Keserwan
17
o
North
17
o
South
16
o
Bekaa
10
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Czechs line up Canada, Denmark and others to fund Ukraine for ammunition supplies
World News
2024-02-23 | 10:41
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Czechs line up Canada, Denmark and others to fund Ukraine for ammunition supplies
The Czech Defence Ministry said on Friday that the Czech Defence Ministry had backing from Canada, Denmark, and others to help finance a fast purchase of hundreds of thousands of ammunition rounds from third countries to send to Ukraine.
Ammunition supplies have become a critical issue for Kyiv as fighting against Russia's invasion enters a third year and has descended into grinding artillery battles.
The European Union, though, is falling short of its target of sending Ukraine 1 million rounds of artillery shells by March. Last week, Czech President Petr Pavel flagged a Czech-led initiative of sourcing ammunition from other countries to get urgent aid to Ukraine's military.
On Friday, the Czech Defence Ministry said that Canada and Denmark were involved but declined to give further details.
"There are other states (participating) that have the condition that they will not be mentioned," Defence Minister Jana Cernochova said in a statement, confirming remarks made to news website www.novinky.cz late Thursday.
Speaking on a panel on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference last weekend, Pavel said allies should support Ukraine from "all sources available."
The Czechs, he said, had found 500,000 rounds of 155-calibre ammunition and 300,000 rounds of 122-calibre, which could be delivered in weeks if funding was secured. He did not disclose the source or say how much they would cost.
The Financial Times they were reported on Friday that European capitals were seeking to raise $1.5 billion in emergency funding to provide Ukraine with ammunition under the Czech plan.
Canada's CBC reported this week, citing sources, that Canada could contribute as much as C$30 million ($22.29 million).
The Czech ministry said a memorandum signed by Canadian and Czech defense ministers last week included involvement in ammunition procurement.
Canada's Defence Minister Bill Blair said on Monday the agreement would "enable us to acquire those munitions and make them available more rapidly to Ukraine as we up our production."
Reuters
World News
Ammunition Supplies
Ukraine
Funds
Czech Republic
Canada
Denmark
Next
ADNOC and OMV's $30 billion chemicals deal stalls
White House confirms progress in talks for Gaza hostage release
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2023-12-04
White House: Funds allocated to help Ukraine in the war with Russia are running out
World News
2023-12-04
White House: Funds allocated to help Ukraine in the war with Russia are running out
0
World News
05:59
IMF and Ukraine reach staff agreement on next disbursement of $880 million
World News
05:59
IMF and Ukraine reach staff agreement on next disbursement of $880 million
0
World News
02:44
France to host a conference on Ukraine on Monday
World News
02:44
France to host a conference on Ukraine on Monday
0
Lebanon News
2024-02-22
UNRWA Lebanon: No 'Plan B' once Palestinian aid agency funds end in March
Lebanon News
2024-02-22
UNRWA Lebanon: No 'Plan B' once Palestinian aid agency funds end in March
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
12:42
Blinken says Israel's new settlements in West Bank "inconsistent" with international law
World News
12:42
Blinken says Israel's new settlements in West Bank "inconsistent" with international law
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:06
UN rights chief deplores 'entrenched impunity' in Israel-Hamas war
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:06
UN rights chief deplores 'entrenched impunity' in Israel-Hamas war
0
World News
09:19
Washington imposes sanctions on the Russian payment system Mir
World News
09:19
Washington imposes sanctions on the Russian payment system Mir
0
World News
08:35
Moscow bans EU officials and politicians from Russia in response to sanctions
World News
08:35
Moscow bans EU officials and politicians from Russia in response to sanctions
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
11:58
UKMTO gets report of vessel sighting four craft near Oman's Qalhat LNG terminal
Middle East News
11:58
UKMTO gets report of vessel sighting four craft near Oman's Qalhat LNG terminal
0
News Bulletin Reports
10:46
Arab Tourism Organization designate Kfardebian as the Arab Winter Resort Capital 2024
News Bulletin Reports
10:46
Arab Tourism Organization designate Kfardebian as the Arab Winter Resort Capital 2024
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-29
Impending fate of Israel: The curse of the eighth decade
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-29
Impending fate of Israel: The curse of the eighth decade
0
Middle East News
10:49
US destroys Houthi drones and missiles in Yemen and Red Sea
Middle East News
10:49
US destroys Houthi drones and missiles in Yemen and Red Sea
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Sports News
09:51
Watch Lebanon vs. Syria in the FIBA Asia Cup 2025 Qualifiers at 5:00 PM on LBCGroup.tv or LB2!
Sports News
09:51
Watch Lebanon vs. Syria in the FIBA Asia Cup 2025 Qualifiers at 5:00 PM on LBCGroup.tv or LB2!
2
Sports News
12:02
Final score: Lebanon defeats Syria 87-78
Sports News
12:02
Final score: Lebanon defeats Syria 87-78
3
Press Highlights
01:27
Damascus voices concern to Beirut: British towers pose threat to our national security
Press Highlights
01:27
Damascus voices concern to Beirut: British towers pose threat to our national security
4
World News
09:19
Washington imposes sanctions on the Russian payment system Mir
World News
09:19
Washington imposes sanctions on the Russian payment system Mir
5
Lebanon News
04:55
Hezbollah launches aerial attack on Regional Council in Kiryat Shmona
Lebanon News
04:55
Hezbollah launches aerial attack on Regional Council in Kiryat Shmona
6
Lebanon News
07:42
Mikati postpones Cabinet session amid street tensions
Lebanon News
07:42
Mikati postpones Cabinet session amid street tensions
7
Lebanon News
04:41
Civil Defense mourns loss of two paramedics in south Lebanon
Lebanon News
04:41
Civil Defense mourns loss of two paramedics in south Lebanon
8
Press Highlights
02:33
Attempts to break the presidential deadlock between Berri and Bassil
Press Highlights
02:33
Attempts to break the presidential deadlock between Berri and Bassil
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More