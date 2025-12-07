Walid Jumblatt rejects negotiations' under fire'

07-12-2025 | 12:04
Walid Jumblatt rejects negotiations' under fire'
Walid Jumblatt rejects negotiations' under fire'

Former Progressive Socialist Party (PSP) leader Walid Jumblatt said he rejects any negotiations taking place "under fire," stressing that Lebanese negotiator Simon Karam is "experienced and skilled," and that talks must remain focused on withdrawal, a ceasefire, and the return of southern residents to their lands.

Speaking from Ain el-Tineh after meeting Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, Jumblatt reaffirmed his commitment to a renewed ceasefire. He noted that the conditions surrounding a truce today differ significantly from those in the past, citing political, military, and technological developments that have "overturned everything." 

He underscored that Lebanon continues to adhere to fundamental principles, namely land and sovereignty.

Jumblatt also voiced support for strengthening the Lebanese Army and for the measures it has been implementing south of the Litani River to enforce the state's authority and restrict weapons to official institutions. He added that such measures should eventually be expanded to all Lebanese territories.

Lebanon News

Walid Jumblatt

PSP

Negotiations

Lebanon

Lebanese PM Salam: Financial gap bill to be finalized this month, elections on schedule
Lebanon–Israel negotiations: Is adding more civilians now on the table?
