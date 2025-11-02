Nigeria says US help against Islamist insurgents must respect its sovereignty

02-11-2025 | 10:41
Nigeria says US help against Islamist insurgents must respect its sovereignty
Nigeria says US help against Islamist insurgents must respect its sovereignty

Nigeria said on Sunday it would welcome U.S. help in fighting Islamist insurgents as long as its territorial integrity is respected, responding to threats of military action by President Donald Trump over what he said was the ill-treatment of Christians in the West African country.

Trump said on Saturday he had asked the Defense Department to prepare for possible "fast" military action in Nigeria if Africa's most populous country fails to crack down on the killing of Christians.

"We welcome U.S. assistance as long as it recognises our territorial integrity," Daniel Bwala, an adviser to Nigerian President Bola Tinubu, told Reuters.

Bwala sought to play down tensions between the two states, despite Trump calling Nigeria a "disgraced country".

"I am sure by the time these two leaders meet and sit, there would be better outcomes in our joint resolve to fight terrorism," he said.

Reuters
 

