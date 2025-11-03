News
Serbian police detain 37 after anti-government clashes
World News
03-11-2025 | 08:11
Serbian police detain 37 after anti-government clashes
Hundreds of anti-government protesters clashed with supporters of Serb President Aleksandar Vucic late on Sunday, close to the anniversary of a deadly roof collapse that triggered a youth-led movement against alleged corruption and mismanagement.
Both sides threw flares at the culmination of a weekend of rallies in the capital and Serbia's second city Novi Sad, where the disaster happened, after months of demonstrations stoked by anger over the failure to prosecute anyone.
The confrontations have shaken the government, and protesters have called for snap elections.
On Sunday, protesters had gathered near the parliament in Belgrade in support of a hunger strike launched by Dijana Hrka, whose son was among 16 killed when the roof on a renovated railway station came down.
Hrka and her supporters were kept outside a fence that separated off a tented area holding Vucic's supporters who have been blocking the boulevard in front of the parliament building since March.
Police intervened and separated the crowds after flares were thrown both ways, Reuters video showed. Vucic's supporters also played music on loud speakers, angering the protesters.
At least 37 people were arrested, the interior ministry said on Monday. Charges included "violating public order and peace and causing incidents during an unannounced public gathering," police said.
Reuters
World News
Belgrade
Serbia
Protests
Aleksandar Vucic
Corruption
Mismanagement
