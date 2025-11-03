Israeli airstrike kills one in Aita al-Shaab

Lebanon News
03-11-2025 | 08:03
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Israeli airstrike kills one in Aita al-Shaab
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Israeli airstrike kills one in Aita al-Shaab

Lebanon’s Public Health Emergency Operations Center reported Monday that one person was killed in an Israeli airstrike on the southern town of Aita al-Shaab in the Bint Jbeil district.

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Israel

Airstrike

Aita al-Shaab

Bint Jbeil

LBCI Next
Walid Jumblatt meets former US diplomat David Hale in Beirut
Lebanon’s southern border: Between containment and confrontation
LBCI Previous

Latest News

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
12:53

Talks stall between Finance Minister and ABL despite ‘progress’ claims

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:53

Disputes over IMF talks stall Lebanon’s financial reforms—the details

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:49

Between war and diplomacy: The long arc of Lebanon–Israel negotiations

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:34

Israel claims strikes killed two Hezbollah members in Lebanon's south

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
12:53

Talks stall between Finance Minister and ABL despite ‘progress’ claims

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:53

Disputes over IMF talks stall Lebanon’s financial reforms—the details

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:49

Between war and diplomacy: The long arc of Lebanon–Israel negotiations

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:34

Israel claims strikes killed two Hezbollah members in Lebanon's south

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
12:02

33,390 expat registration requests submitted for Lebanon’s upcoming elections; deadline set for Nov. 20

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-04

Perla Harb wins Miss Lebanon 2025 crown in star-studded ceremony

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-09-20

Shifting regional dynamics: Hezbollah urges Saudi Arabia to 'open a new page'

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:24

Walid Jumblatt meets former US diplomat David Hale in Beirut

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-04

Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-02

Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-07

Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
05:59

Israel strikes vehicle in Doueir in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:40

President Aoun: Negotiation is Lebanon's only path forward

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:25

Israeli strike targets motorcycle in Aita al-Shaab in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:03

Israeli airstrike kills one in Aita al-Shaab

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:02

33,390 expat registration requests submitted for Lebanon’s upcoming elections; deadline set for Nov. 20

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:40

President Aoun reviews southern developments with UN envoy, meets minister Kamal Shehadeh on tech progress

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:24

Walid Jumblatt meets former US diplomat David Hale in Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:30

Lebanon and Egypt sign 15 cooperation agreements at joint committee meeting in Cairo

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More