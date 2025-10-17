News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
26
o
Bekaa
24
o
Keserwan
26
o
Metn
26
o
Mount Lebanon
23
o
North
25
o
South
25
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Morning Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
26
o
Bekaa
24
o
Keserwan
26
o
Metn
26
o
Mount Lebanon
23
o
North
25
o
South
25
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Trump critic John Bolton indicted for mishandling classified info
World News
17-10-2025 | 01:29
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Trump critic John Bolton indicted for mishandling classified info
John Bolton, Donald Trump's former national security advisor, was indicted on Thursday -- the third foe of the U.S. president to be hit with criminal charges in recent weeks.
The 76-year-old veteran diplomat was charged by a federal grand jury in Maryland with 18 counts of transmitting and retaining classified information.
The 26-page indictment accuses Bolton of sharing top secret documents by email with two "unauthorized individuals" who are not identified but are believed to be his wife and daughter.
It says he shared more than 1,000 pages of "diary-life" entries about his work as national security advisor via non-government email or a messaging app.
The Justice Department said the documents "revealed intelligence about future attacks, foreign adversaries, and foreign-policy relations."
Each of the counts carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison.
"Anyone who abuses a position of power and jeopardizes our national security will be held accountable. No one is above the law," Attorney General Pam Bondi said in a statement.
In a statement to U.S. media, Bolton refuted the charges and said he had "become the latest target in weaponizing the Justice Department... with charges that were declined before or distort the facts."
Asked for his reaction to Bolton's indictment, Trump told reporters his former aide is a "bad guy" and "that's the way it goes."
AFP
World News
United States
John Bolton
Donald Trump
Charges
Next
Trump announces plan aimed at improving IVF accessibility
India ‘already cutting’ Russian oil imports by 50% after US talks, White House official tells Reuters
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2025-10-16
Tomahawk missiles main topic for Zelensky-Trump meet: Ukraine official
World News
2025-10-16
Tomahawk missiles main topic for Zelensky-Trump meet: Ukraine official
0
World News
2025-10-16
Trump due in South Korea on October 29 for APEC summit: Seoul
World News
2025-10-16
Trump due in South Korea on October 29 for APEC summit: Seoul
0
Middle East News
2025-10-13
Trump hails Egypt's Sisi for 'very important role' in Hamas talks
Middle East News
2025-10-13
Trump hails Egypt's Sisi for 'very important role' in Hamas talks
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-13
Trump lands in Sharm El-Sheikh for Gaza summit
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-13
Trump lands in Sharm El-Sheikh for Gaza summit
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
04:47
Army colonel sworn in as Madagascar president
World News
04:47
Army colonel sworn in as Madagascar president
0
World News
03:25
Bomb destroys well-known Italian journalist's car, no deaths: TV statement
World News
03:25
Bomb destroys well-known Italian journalist's car, no deaths: TV statement
0
World News
02:44
Zelensky says met officials of US firm making Patriots, Tomahawk missiles
World News
02:44
Zelensky says met officials of US firm making Patriots, Tomahawk missiles
0
World News
01:58
Trump announces plan aimed at improving IVF accessibility
World News
01:58
Trump announces plan aimed at improving IVF accessibility
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-10-15
Tannourine water contamination raises alarm in Lebanon: New details emerge
News Bulletin Reports
2025-10-15
Tannourine water contamination raises alarm in Lebanon: New details emerge
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-04
Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video
Lebanon News
2025-10-04
Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video
0
World News
2025-09-16
Spain will boycott Eurovision if Israel takes part: Public TV
World News
2025-09-16
Spain will boycott Eurovision if Israel takes part: Public TV
0
Variety and Tech
2025-09-26
Eurovision members to vote in November on Israeli participation: EBU
Variety and Tech
2025-09-26
Eurovision members to vote in November on Israeli participation: EBU
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-04
Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video
Lebanon News
2025-10-04
Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-03
Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-10-03
Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
14:35
Israeli army: Hezbollah cement quarry and 'Green Without Borders' site struck in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
14:35
Israeli army: Hezbollah cement quarry and 'Green Without Borders' site struck in South Lebanon
2
Lebanon News
14:13
Israel strikes Ansar, Sinai in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
14:13
Israel strikes Ansar, Sinai in South Lebanon
3
Lebanon News
09:48
A powerful airstrike hits Bnaafoul in southern Lebanon’s Sidon district
Lebanon News
09:48
A powerful airstrike hits Bnaafoul in southern Lebanon’s Sidon district
4
Lebanon News
11:35
Israeli army says it struck 'Hezbollah underground infrastructure' in Lebanon
Lebanon News
11:35
Israeli army says it struck 'Hezbollah underground infrastructure' in Lebanon
5
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
Thirsty for answers: Confusion grows over Tannourine water tests
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
Thirsty for answers: Confusion grows over Tannourine water tests
6
Lebanon News
13:14
USCENTOM: Military leaders meet on disarmament efforts in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
13:14
USCENTOM: Military leaders meet on disarmament efforts in South Lebanon
7
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Passport leak scandal: Lebanon probes outrage over Syrian diplomat’s data breach
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Passport leak scandal: Lebanon probes outrage over Syrian diplomat’s data breach
8
Lebanon News
05:57
PM Salam: Working to convene an international conference to support security forces and reconstruction efforts
Lebanon News
05:57
PM Salam: Working to convene an international conference to support security forces and reconstruction efforts
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More