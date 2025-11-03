UK police say train stabbing suspect may be linked to three other knife incidents

03-11-2025
UK police say train stabbing suspect may be linked to three other knife incidents
UK police say train stabbing suspect may be linked to three other knife incidents

The suspect in the UK train stabbing spree at the weekend may have been involved in three earlier knife incidents, including one in which a 14-year-old was stabbed, police said on Monday.

Anthony Williams, 32, has been charged with offences including 11 counts of attempted murder -- 10 on a London-bound train on Saturday evening and one at a station in east London in the early hours of the same day.

Cambridgeshire Police in eastern England said British Transport Police were leading the overall investigation into the train rampage but that it would also include "three incidents" that took place in the town of Peterborough on Friday and Saturday.

AFP

