President Joseph Aoun said on Monday that Lebanon has no option but to pursue negotiations, emphasizing that dialogue remains the only viable way to achieve results.



Speaking before a delegation from the Khalil family, Aoun explained, “In politics, there are three tools—diplomacy, economics, and war. When war leads nowhere, what is left to do? Every war in history has ultimately ended in negotiation, and negotiation is never with a friend or an ally, but with an enemy.”



The president added, “I am not a politician; I am a statesman. Some consider Lebanon their own possession, while I consider myself to belong to Lebanon.”