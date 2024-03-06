News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
17
o
Mount Lebanon
17
o
Metn
18
o
Keserwan
18
o
North
21
o
South
18
o
Bekaa
15
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Highlight
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
17
o
Mount Lebanon
17
o
Metn
18
o
Keserwan
18
o
North
21
o
South
18
o
Bekaa
15
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Putin to meet IAEA's chief to discuss Zaporizhzhia plant
World News
2024-03-06 | 04:27
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Putin to meet IAEA's chief to discuss Zaporizhzhia plant
Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi on Wednesday in the southern Russian city of Sochi, the Kremlin said.
Grossi said on Monday he intends to discuss with Putin Russia's plans for the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant it is occupying in Ukraine.
Zaporizhzhia, Europe's largest nuclear power plant, has lost its connection to all its external power lines eight times in the past 18 months, forcing it to rely on diesel generators for essential functions like cooling fuel in its reactors to avoid a potentially catastrophic meltdown.
While one of its main power lines is currently functioning and its six reactors are in shutdown, which reduces the operational risk, the IAEA says the situation at the plant remains precarious.
Reuters
World News
Russia
Vladimir Putin
International Atomic Energy Agency
Rafael Grossi
Sochi
Kremlin
Zaporizhzhia
Nuclear
Power Plant
Next
Kremlin: Russia does not recognize ICC arrest warrants
Ukrainian drones strike Russian iron ore plant
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2024-03-04
Director of IAEA to discuss with Putin Russia's plans for Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant
World News
2024-03-04
Director of IAEA to discuss with Putin Russia's plans for Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant
0
World News
2024-02-15
Kremlin dismisses US warning about Russian nuclear capability in space
World News
2024-02-15
Kremlin dismisses US warning about Russian nuclear capability in space
0
World News
04:38
Kremlin: Russia does not recognize ICC arrest warrants
World News
04:38
Kremlin: Russia does not recognize ICC arrest warrants
0
World News
2024-03-05
Russia and China considering putting nuclear power unit on the Moon: RIA
World News
2024-03-05
Russia and China considering putting nuclear power unit on the Moon: RIA
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
09:01
Last year stood as deadliest year for migrants, UN agency declares
World News
09:01
Last year stood as deadliest year for migrants, UN agency declares
0
World News
08:36
US demands Iran to dilute its near-weapons-grade uranium
World News
08:36
US demands Iran to dilute its near-weapons-grade uranium
0
World News
07:42
Nikki Haley withdraws from presidential race, paves the way for a potential rematch between Trump and Biden
World News
07:42
Nikki Haley withdraws from presidential race, paves the way for a potential rematch between Trump and Biden
0
World News
04:38
Kremlin: Russia does not recognize ICC arrest warrants
World News
04:38
Kremlin: Russia does not recognize ICC arrest warrants
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
07:23
Geagea: Holding axis of resistance responsible for Lebanon's Presidential vacuum
Lebanon News
07:23
Geagea: Holding axis of resistance responsible for Lebanon's Presidential vacuum
0
News Bulletin Reports
10:44
Political impediments to gas and energy procurement in Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
10:44
Political impediments to gas and energy procurement in Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
01:34
Mikati: Hochstein's proposal on the table, cooperating with Berri for stability
Lebanon News
01:34
Mikati: Hochstein's proposal on the table, cooperating with Berri for stability
0
Press Highlights
2024-01-22
Quintet Committee accelerates action on Lebanon's presidential file
Press Highlights
2024-01-22
Quintet Committee accelerates action on Lebanon's presidential file
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
15:46
Hezbollah Deputy Secretary-General emphasizes support for Frangieh, asserts readiness to respond to Israeli actions if Gaza ceasefire excludes southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
15:46
Hezbollah Deputy Secretary-General emphasizes support for Frangieh, asserts readiness to respond to Israeli actions if Gaza ceasefire excludes southern Lebanon
2
Variety and Tech
10:56
Meta's Facebook, Instagram down for thousands of users
Variety and Tech
10:56
Meta's Facebook, Instagram down for thousands of users
3
Lebanon News
14:22
Hezbollah strikes Israeli settlement: Direct hit and confirmed injuries
Lebanon News
14:22
Hezbollah strikes Israeli settlement: Direct hit and confirmed injuries
4
Press Highlights
00:26
Hochstein offers Lebanon economic incentives, promises swift return after Gaza truce
Press Highlights
00:26
Hochstein offers Lebanon economic incentives, promises swift return after Gaza truce
5
Lebanon News
11:47
Three civilians killed from one family due to Israeli airstrike in Houla, ongoing search for survivors
Lebanon News
11:47
Three civilians killed from one family due to Israeli airstrike in Houla, ongoing search for survivors
6
News Bulletin Reports
12:52
Lebanese state initiates roadmap to address Syrian refugee crisis: Mechanism unveiled
News Bulletin Reports
12:52
Lebanese state initiates roadmap to address Syrian refugee crisis: Mechanism unveiled
7
News Bulletin Reports
12:25
Stalled ceasefire negotiations with Hamas: Israel's retreat on demands and internal discord
News Bulletin Reports
12:25
Stalled ceasefire negotiations with Hamas: Israel's retreat on demands and internal discord
8
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:40
Hamas official: No exchange of hostages and captives without ceasefire declaration
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:40
Hamas official: No exchange of hostages and captives without ceasefire declaration
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More