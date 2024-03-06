Putin to meet IAEA's chief to discuss Zaporizhzhia plant

World News
2024-03-06 | 04:27
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Putin to meet IAEA&#39;s chief to discuss Zaporizhzhia plant
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Putin to meet IAEA's chief to discuss Zaporizhzhia plant

Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi on Wednesday in the southern Russian city of Sochi, the Kremlin said.

Grossi said on Monday he intends to discuss with Putin Russia's plans for the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant it is occupying in Ukraine.

Zaporizhzhia, Europe's largest nuclear power plant, has lost its connection to all its external power lines eight times in the past 18 months, forcing it to rely on diesel generators for essential functions like cooling fuel in its reactors to avoid a potentially catastrophic meltdown.

While one of its main power lines is currently functioning and its six reactors are in shutdown, which reduces the operational risk, the IAEA says the situation at the plant remains precarious.

Reuters

World News

Russia

Vladimir Putin

International Atomic Energy Agency

Rafael Grossi

Sochi

Kremlin

Zaporizhzhia

Nuclear

Power Plant

LBCI Next
Kremlin: Russia does not recognize ICC arrest warrants
Ukrainian drones strike Russian iron ore plant
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-03-04

Director of IAEA to discuss with Putin Russia's plans for Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant

LBCI
World News
2024-02-15

Kremlin dismisses US warning about Russian nuclear capability in space

LBCI
World News
04:38

Kremlin: Russia does not recognize ICC arrest warrants

LBCI
World News
2024-03-05

Russia and China considering putting nuclear power unit on the Moon: RIA

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
09:01

Last year stood as deadliest year for migrants, UN agency declares

LBCI
World News
08:36

US demands Iran to dilute its near-weapons-grade uranium

LBCI
World News
07:42

Nikki Haley withdraws from presidential race, paves the way for a potential rematch between Trump and Biden

LBCI
World News
04:38

Kremlin: Russia does not recognize ICC arrest warrants

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:23

Geagea: Holding axis of resistance responsible for Lebanon's Presidential vacuum

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:44

Political impediments to gas and energy procurement in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:34

Mikati: Hochstein's proposal on the table, cooperating with Berri for stability

LBCI
Press Highlights
2024-01-22

Quintet Committee accelerates action on Lebanon's presidential file

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
15:46

Hezbollah Deputy Secretary-General emphasizes support for Frangieh, asserts readiness to respond to Israeli actions if Gaza ceasefire excludes southern Lebanon

LBCI
Variety and Tech
10:56

Meta's Facebook, Instagram down for thousands of users

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:22

Hezbollah strikes Israeli settlement: Direct hit and confirmed injuries

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:26

Hochstein offers Lebanon economic incentives, promises swift return after Gaza truce

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:47

Three civilians killed from one family due to Israeli airstrike in Houla, ongoing search for survivors

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:52

Lebanese state initiates roadmap to address Syrian refugee crisis: Mechanism unveiled

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:25

Stalled ceasefire negotiations with Hamas: Israel's retreat on demands and internal discord

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:40

Hamas official: No exchange of hostages and captives without ceasefire declaration

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More