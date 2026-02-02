Lebanese Red Cross receives 23 ambulances from UNHCR

The Lebanese Red Cross announced on Monday that it has received a donation of 23 fully equipped ambulances from the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) in Lebanon as part of a project to replace aging vehicles and modernize its ambulance fleet.



The handover took place at Forum de Beyrouth.



Lebanese Red Cross Secretary-General Georges Kettaneh thanked UNHCR for what he described as a valuable contribution that strengthens the organization's humanitarian services, particularly emergency medical and ambulance operations. He said the new ambulances will be distributed to centers across all Lebanese governorates in line with the Red Cross strategy to upgrade its emergency fleet.



UNHCR Representative in Lebanon Karolina Lindholm Billing highlighted the central role played by the Lebanese Red Cross on the front lines of lifesaving operations and in supporting people during moments of extreme vulnerability. She stressed UNHCR's commitment to standing by Lebanon and working alongside trusted national partners, such as the Lebanese Red Cross, to support communities across the country, including Lebanese citizens and non-Lebanese, including refugees.



The Lebanese Red Cross said it provides emergency medical and ambulance services nationwide through 47 centers, four advanced ambulance points, and four regional operations rooms. These services are supported by around 5,250 paramedics and volunteers and a fleet of 330 ambulances.



In 2025, the organization carried out approximately 200,000 humanitarian missions, including emergency responses, routine ambulance services, and first aid provided at centers.



UNHCR added that expanding access to the most vulnerable communities across different regions remains essential to ensuring timely and effective assistance for those most in need.