US: Venezuela failing to meet key commitments despite election announcement

World News
2024-03-08 | 05:06
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
US: Venezuela failing to meet key commitments despite election announcement
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
3min
US: Venezuela failing to meet key commitments despite election announcement

The United States on Thursday accused the Venezuelan government of failing to deliver on some of its key commitments that resulted in US sanctions relief last year, despite this week's announcement of a July 28 date for a presidential election.

Speaking to a think tank in Washington, Brian Nichols, US assistant secretary of state for Western Hemisphere Affairs, said Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro had taken a number of steps in the "wrong direction." These measures, he said, include maintaining an election ban on Maria Corina Machado, the leading opposition candidate, and arresting dozens of opposition activists.

Washington has vowed to reimpose sanctions on the OPEC member-state's vital energy sector by mid-April unless Machado is allowed to run and Maduro follows through on other promises made in a deal with the opposition in Barbados in October.

"The timelines are tight, and we don't want to pre-judge how things will turn out, but the direction of travel (by Maduro's government) is deeply worrisome," Nichols said.

"We look to working with democratic actors in Venezuela and our regional partners to determine how we respond," he added.

Machado, a 56-year-old industrial engineer who overwhelmingly won an October opposition primary, has rejected the possibility of a substitute candidate, saying her ban is contrived by Maduro's government to protect him from a viable challenger. The ban has been upheld at a time when Maduro has faced declining support among his socialist party's traditional base.

Tuesday's announcement of an election date marked partial fulfillment of Maduro's pledge to hold elections in the second half of 2024, but he also promised the ballot would be competitive and internationally monitored and that political prisoners would be released.

"It's very clear that the Maduro side is failing to deliver on the commitments made in the Barbados agreement," Nichols told the conference sponsored by the Americas Society/Council of the Americas.

"We have to be very clear that the incentives that we and I think others in the international community have put on the table to move toward a competitive election in Venezuela have not been sufficient to motivate reforms and openness that the Maduro side believes would put their government or their governance, their administration, at risk."

Reuters

World News

United States

Venezuela

Election

President

Sanctions

LBCI Next
US Treasury Wally Adeyemo to visit South Africa next week
'Dragon Ball' creator Akira Toriyama dies at 68
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Press Highlights
2024-02-22

Sanctions looming: Quintet Committee's stance on obstructing the presidential elections

LBCI
World News
2024-02-04

Mexican president requests his US counterpart to lift sanctions on Cuba and Venezuela

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:13

Quintet Committee Ambassadors stress urgency of presidential election in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-03-07

LBCI's sources: Quintet Committee ambassadors to meet at the Qatari embassy today to continue efforts regarding presidential elections in parallel with working on the truce in Gaza

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
07:27

US Treasury Wally Adeyemo to visit South Africa next week

LBCI
Variety and Tech
03:35

'Dragon Ball' creator Akira Toriyama dies at 68

LBCI
World News
03:28

US embassy warns of imminent extremist attack in Moscow

LBCI
World News
01:50

Macron's envoy: French troops to stay in Chad

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
06:22

Hezbollah mourns two martyrs from southern Lebanon

LBCI
Press Highlights
2024-02-23

Damascus voices concern to Beirut: British towers pose threat to our national security

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:47

Israeli airstrikes target homes in Majdal Zoun

LBCI
Middle East News
01:19

US Central Command conducts defensive strikes in Red Sea

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More