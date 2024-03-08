News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
18
o
Mount Lebanon
18
o
Metn
17
o
Keserwan
17
o
North
17
o
South
18
o
Bekaa
11
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Al Arbaji
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
18
o
Mount Lebanon
18
o
Metn
17
o
Keserwan
17
o
North
17
o
South
18
o
Bekaa
11
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
US Treasury Wally Adeyemo to visit South Africa next week
World News
2024-03-08 | 07:27
High views
Share
Share
3
min
US Treasury Wally Adeyemo to visit South Africa next week
US Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo will visit South Africa next week, a Treasury spokesperson told Reuters. He will seek to advance the economic relationship between the two countries, even as tensions have marked ties.
The spokesperson said Adeyemo will discuss issues such as illicit finance, clean energy transition, investment in young entrepreneurs and leaders, work against wildlife trafficking and US sanctions in his visit, first reported by Reuters.
He will meet with government counterparts, business leaders, and students, among others, on the trip from March 11-15, the spokesperson said. The trip will include visits to Cape Town, Pretoria and Johannesburg.
The trip comes as relations between Washington and Africa's most industrialized economy have been marked by tensions over the past two years.
In the wake of Russia's February 2022 invasion of Ukraine, US and European officials have attempted to rally opposition to Moscow's actions among African governments. Most African states, however, have shied away from taking sides.
Despite Pretoria's declared neutrality, perceived close ties between Russia and South Africa, an important US trading partner in Africa, have ruffled feathers in Washington.
The United States and its allies have imposed rafts of sanctions on Moscow since its invasion of Ukraine, including against its military industrial base, financial sector and Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Adeyemo will discuss sanctions while on the trip, the spokesperson said, including recent changes to the Zimbabwe sanctions program.
Further straining relations, South Africa has been among the most outspoken critics of Israel's offensive in Gaza.
In a case it has brought before the International Court of Justice, South Africa has accused Israel of state-led genocide in the Palestinian enclave, a charge Washington has denounced as baseless.
While in South Africa, Adeyemo will meet with government counterparts and on Thursday will attend an interagency meeting on countering illicit finance, the spokesperson said.
He will also attend a roundtable with government officials, the private sector, and NGO participants on work against wildlife trafficking.
The US Treasury Department and South Africa's National Treasury last year agreed to form a task force to step up efforts to halt illegal trade in wildlife, announced by Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen during a visit to the country.
The group, which is intended to boost information sharing by the countries' financial intelligence units and to strengthen controls to combat money laundering and terrorist financing, held its first meeting in June.
Adeyemo will also visit with students, participants in a youth employment accelerator, entrepreneurs and business leaders as he seeks to focus on investment in the next generation of South Africans, the spokesperson said.
The spokesperson said that engagement with South Africa's National Treasury is important to Washington, with the US standing as the country's third-largest trading partner, and that Adeyemo's visit is intended to deepen economic integration.
Reuters
World News
United States
Treasury
Wally Adeyemo
South Africa
Washington
Next
Russia's Medvedev says Biden is a 'mad' disgrace to America
US: Venezuela failing to meet key commitments despite election announcement
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-07
Israel says South Africa exploiting ICJ on behalf of Hamas
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-07
Israel says South Africa exploiting ICJ on behalf of Hamas
0
World News
2024-03-06
South Africa urges the International Court of Justice to take further measures against Israel
World News
2024-03-06
South Africa urges the International Court of Justice to take further measures against Israel
0
World News
2024-03-06
US targets Houthi revenue with further sanctions, states Treasury Dept
World News
2024-03-06
US targets Houthi revenue with further sanctions, states Treasury Dept
0
World News
2024-03-05
Blinken: Washington urges Hamas to accept 'immediate ceasefire' with Israel
World News
2024-03-05
Blinken: Washington urges Hamas to accept 'immediate ceasefire' with Israel
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
09:47
Cameron urges Israel to open port of Ashdod amid delay in Gaza aid port construction
World News
09:47
Cameron urges Israel to open port of Ashdod amid delay in Gaza aid port construction
0
World News
08:08
France's Macron wants to make abortion a right at EU level
World News
08:08
France's Macron wants to make abortion a right at EU level
0
World News
07:29
Russia's Medvedev says Biden is a 'mad' disgrace to America
World News
07:29
Russia's Medvedev says Biden is a 'mad' disgrace to America
0
World News
05:06
US: Venezuela failing to meet key commitments despite election announcement
World News
05:06
US: Venezuela failing to meet key commitments despite election announcement
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2023-10-13
Israeli army drops leaflets demanding Gaza residents to evacuate homes immediately: AFP
Middle East News
2023-10-13
Israeli army drops leaflets demanding Gaza residents to evacuate homes immediately: AFP
0
Middle East News
2023-10-10
Israeli Army: We took control of all of Gaza envelope area
Middle East News
2023-10-10
Israeli Army: We took control of all of Gaza envelope area
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-06
Hamas: We will negotiate through mediators until agreement reached
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-06
Hamas: We will negotiate through mediators until agreement reached
0
Lebanon News
04:47
Israeli airstrikes target homes in Majdal Zoun
Lebanon News
04:47
Israeli airstrikes target homes in Majdal Zoun
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
12:34
Seeking common ground: Aoun and Hezbollah work toward resolution
News Bulletin Reports
12:34
Seeking common ground: Aoun and Hezbollah work toward resolution
2
Press Highlights
01:07
Hochstein's silence: Lebanon awaits answers amidst Gaza ceasefire talks
Press Highlights
01:07
Hochstein's silence: Lebanon awaits answers amidst Gaza ceasefire talks
3
Press Highlights
02:44
Breaking the impasse: Beirut port explosion inquiry moves forward
Press Highlights
02:44
Breaking the impasse: Beirut port explosion inquiry moves forward
4
Lebanon News
04:12
Beirut ranks 208 in Mercer's Quality of Living City ranking 2023
Lebanon News
04:12
Beirut ranks 208 in Mercer's Quality of Living City ranking 2023
5
Press Highlights
02:24
US Envoy freezes mission as Gaza ceasefire negotiations stall
Press Highlights
02:24
US Envoy freezes mission as Gaza ceasefire negotiations stall
6
News Bulletin Reports
11:25
Egypt's Exchange Rate Liberalization: Lessons for Lebanon?
News Bulletin Reports
11:25
Egypt's Exchange Rate Liberalization: Lessons for Lebanon?
7
News Bulletin Reports
11:21
Combatting Money Laundering: Lebanon's Efforts in the Cash Economy
News Bulletin Reports
11:21
Combatting Money Laundering: Lebanon's Efforts in the Cash Economy
8
Lebanon News
04:47
Israeli airstrikes target homes in Majdal Zoun
Lebanon News
04:47
Israeli airstrikes target homes in Majdal Zoun
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More