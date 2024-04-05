Waste sorting plant: Beirut and Mount Lebanon set to revive Karantina plant

Report by Yara Dargham, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi



Residents of Beirut and Mount Lebanon will soon witness a significant turnaround in waste management. The waste sorting plant at the Karantina facility, destroyed after the August 4 explosion, is slated to resume operations.



The revival of this facility brings hope to those grappling with daily waste disposal dilemmas. It will alleviate the burden on landfills in Jdeideh, which can no longer accommodate additional quantities of waste.



The Karantina plant, equipped to handle various types of waste, is expected to start operating within 12 months of preparation. It will process 1,000 tons daily, with 450 tons from Beirut and 550 tons from Mount Lebanon.



With three sorting lines initially operational out of six, it does not only promise environmental benefits but also economic gains, with both residents and municipalities poised to profit.



Furthermore, the plant will be purely Lebanese.



The impending revival of the waste sorting plant offers hope in Lebanon's waste crisis, emphasizing the potential for substantial gains with concerted efforts and determination.