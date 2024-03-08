France's Macron wants to make abortion a right at EU level

World News
2024-03-08 | 08:08
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
France&#39;s Macron wants to make abortion a right at EU level
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
3min
France's Macron wants to make abortion a right at EU level

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Friday that he wants the European Union to guarantee the right to an abortion in its Charter of Fundamental Rights.

Macron was speaking at a ceremony held in Paris, where Justice Minister Eric Dupond-Moretti used a centuries-old press to seal the right to abortion into the French constitution following an overwhelming vote by lawmakers on Monday.

"Today is not the end of the story but the start of a fight," Macron told the ceremony, which coincided with International Women's Day.

"We're going to lead this fight in our continent, in our Europe, where reactionary forces are attacking women's rights before attacking the rights of minorities," he told the crowd attending the ceremony in Paris in front of the Justice Ministry.

"This is why I want to enshrine that guaranteed freedom to abortion in the Charter of Fundamental Rights of the European Union."

Changing the EU charter, which would require unanimity, may prove difficult. 

While most of Europe has legalized abortion, some countries impose restrictions on women seeking to terminate a pregnancy, and deep divisions over abortion rights remain.

Last year, the government of EU member Malta backed down on a bill that would have allowed the abortion of pregnancies when the mother's health was at serious risk, saying instead that terminations would only be permitted when the mother's life was in danger.

Along with Malta, Poland's anti-abortion laws are among the most restrictive in Europe. 

Pregnancy can be terminated only in cases of a threat to the mother's life or health or in a case of rape, and the number of abortions fell to 161 in 2022 from over 1,000 in 2020.

Monday's vote by the two houses of the French parliament enshrined in Article 34 of the French constitution that "the law determines the conditions in which a woman has the guaranteed freedom to have recourse to an abortion."

Abortion rights are more widely accepted in France than in the United States and many other countries, with polls showing around 80% of French people back the fact that abortion is legal.

Reuters
 

World News

Emmanuel Macron

European Union

Abortion

Right

France

Legal

LBCI Next
Macron's envoy: French troops to stay in Chad
Zelenskyy visits Istanbul on Friday to meet with Erdogan
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2023-12-11

Italy, France, and Germany call on European Union to impose sanctions on Hamas

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
04:34

UN Human Rights Chief condemns unprecedented expansion of Israeli settlements

LBCI
World News
2024-03-07

Kremlin: Macron increases France's "involvement" in Ukrainian conflict

LBCI
World News
2024-03-06

France and Moldova to sign defense pact amid fears of Russian destabilization

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
09:47

Cameron urges Israel to open port of Ashdod amid delay in Gaza aid port construction

LBCI
World News
07:29

Russia's Medvedev says Biden is a 'mad' disgrace to America

LBCI
World News
07:27

US Treasury Wally Adeyemo to visit South Africa next week

LBCI
World News
05:06

US: Venezuela failing to meet key commitments despite election announcement

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
09:05

Hezbollah targets Israeli troop deployment near Al-Rahib Site with artillery shells

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-03-05

Hezbollah strikes Israeli settlement: Direct hit and confirmed injuries

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-10-13

Israeli army drops leaflets demanding Gaza residents to evacuate homes immediately: AFP

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-10-10

Israeli Army: We took control of all of Gaza envelope area

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More