Biden, Trump trade salvos in Georgia face-off

World News
2024-03-10 | 03:47
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Biden, Trump trade salvos in Georgia face-off
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
5min
Biden, Trump trade salvos in Georgia face-off

A defiant and bitter Donald Trump returned on Saturday to the state where he faces criminal charges for undermining the 2020 US presidential election, looking to win the battleground of Georgia as a stepping-stone to taking back the presidency.

Trump was stumping in Georgia on the same day as President Joe Biden, who campaigned in nearby Atlanta, signifying the critical role the state will play in November's general election.
 
In his remarks, Trump repeatedly insisted falsely he was the victim of widespread election fraud, and he blasted the Georgia district attorney, Fani Willis, who is prosecuting him for interfering with the 2020 election, accusing her of working with the Biden administration to target him.

"They're trying to take us out, and it's not going to work," Trump told the crowd at an arena in Rome, Georgia.

Biden, meanwhile, took aim at Trump for entertaining Hungary's right-wing nationalist Prime Minister Viktor Orban at his Florida club in recent days, accusing him of "sucking up to dictators and authoritarian thugs all around the world."

"When he says he wants to be a dictator, I believe him," Biden said.

There may not be a more hotly contested state than Georgia in the Nov. 5 general election, which swung to Biden in the 2020 election and was central to Trump's fraud claims.

Trump is expected to clinch his party's nomination on Tuesday when Georgia, along with Hawaii, Mississippi, and Washington state hold nominating contests.

On Thursday, Biden delivered a State of the Union speech laden with criticisms of Trump, accusing him of threatening democracy, kowtowing to Russia, and sinking bipartisan immigration reform.

The president, however, continues to grapple with a backlash among Democrats for his staunch support of Israel in its war against Hamas in Gaza, discontent that could manifest itself in the vote in Georgia on Tuesday.

At his campaign event on Saturday, a heckler was escorted out after calling the president "Genocide Joe."

A coalition of multifaith and multiracial groups in Georgia have launched a campaign urging voters to leave their ballots blank instead of voting for Biden on Tuesday in the hope of sending a message to the White House to reconsider its support of Israel.

Trump's event was held within the congressional district of right-wing firebrand Marjorie Taylor Greene, who raised eyebrows when she attended Thursday's State of the Union address clad in Trump attire was given a hero's welcome by Saturday's rowdy crowd.

"Georgia is a key state; it's a key state in this election," she said. "We're going to work as hard as possible to deliver it for Donald Trump."

As he has done in recent speeches, Trump devoted much of his remarks to the situation at the southern US border. He blamed Biden for the death of Laken Riley, a 22-year-old nursing student who was killed last month in Athens, Georgia.

A Venezuelan man who authorities say entered the US illegally has been charged in her death. Members of Riley's family attended Trump's rally, and some in the crowd held aloft her picture.

Biden mentioned Riley's murder during his State of the Union remarks. He apologized on Saturday for referring to the suspect as an "illegal."

Chris LaCivita, Trump's co-campaign manager, said Trump would continue to focus on immigration and the economy in the weeks ahead.

"I'm very confident about where we are today, where we're going to be in November," LaCivita said. "Because the issues right now aren't changing."

Biden edged out Trump in Georgia by just 0.23 percent in 2020. Georgia Governor Brian Kemp and the state's top election official, Brad Raffensperger, were adamant that no widespread fraud occurred and that the vote count was legitimate despite Trump's insistence otherwise.

Prosecutors in Georgia allege Trump and his allies engaged in a conspiracy by making false statements about the election and developing a plan to disrupt and delay the congressional certification of the electoral votes. Trump denies the charges.

Reuters

World News

Joe Biden

Donald Trump

United States

Election

President

Georgia

LBCI Next
Pope: Ukraine should have 'courage of the white flag' of negotiations
Financial support: US urges Lebanon to halt funding to Hamas
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-03-09

Nahas to LBCI: Obstructing presidential election's a fundamental reason halting IMF path

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-03-07

Quintet Committee Ambassadors stress urgency of presidential election in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-03-07

LBCI's sources: Quintet Committee ambassadors to meet at the Qatari embassy today to continue efforts regarding presidential elections in parallel with working on the truce in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-03-06

Samy Gemayel to LBCI: We created a 'resilience front' against Hezbollah; Presidential election feasible if Hezbollah embraces 'consensus'

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
04:18

Pope: Ukraine should have 'courage of the white flag' of negotiations

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:52

Financial support: US urges Lebanon to halt funding to Hamas

LBCI
World News
13:41

Krystyna Pyszková from Czech Republic crowned Miss World 2024

LBCI
World News
11:22

Sudan's RSF welcomes UN call for cessation of hostilities in Ramadan

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Press Highlights
01:44

Strained truce talks: Challenges amid ongoing Israeli actions in Gaza and Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-02-26

Lebanese MPs take legal action: Appeal filed against 2024 budget law

LBCI
World News
2024-03-08

Cameron urges Israel to open port of Ashdod amid delay in Gaza aid port construction

LBCI
Breaking Headlines
2023-10-18

US President Joe Biden's plane arrives at Ben Gurion Airport in Israel

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More