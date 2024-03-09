Financial support: US urges Lebanon to halt funding to Hamas

News Bulletin Reports
2024-03-09 | 12:52
2min
Financial support: US urges Lebanon to halt funding to Hamas

Report, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi

Amid ongoing wars in the Gaza Strip and southern Lebanon, the United States has turned its attention to preventing Lebanon from facilitating financial support to Hamas.

According to The Associated Press and The Washington Post, Jesse Baker, the Deputy Assistant Secretary for Asia and the Middle East at the Office of Terrorism and Financial Crimes in the US Treasury Department urged Lebanese authorities in Beirut to prevent the transfer of funds to Hamas through Lebanon.

According to sources, Baker expressed specific concerns about Hamas funds through Lebanon and Hezbollah funds coming from Iran to Lebanon, calling for preemptive measures to combat them.

The US official emphasized that Lebanon's compliance with global standards for combating money laundering and terrorist financing is crucial for attracting investments from the United States and the rest of the world and pulling the country out of its prolonged crisis.

Baker urged Lebanon to take strict actions against the significant portion of unlicensed financial services companies that have prospered amid the collapse of the banking system, including illegal currency exchange and unauthorized money transfers.

According to the agency, Hamas denied any knowledge of the matter.

The Banque du Liban (BDL) affirmed that it is handling the regulation of licensed financial services companies, but those operating without licenses fall outside its jurisdiction.

