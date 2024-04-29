Lufthansa extends flight cancellations to Tehran until May 9

2024-04-29 | 10:15
Lufthansa extends flight cancellations to Tehran until May 9
Lufthansa extends flight cancellations to Tehran until May 9

German airline group Lufthansa said today, Monday, that it would extend the cancellation of flights to the Iranian capital Tehran due to security concerns until the ninth of May.

Reuters
 

