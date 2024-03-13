News
US can stop Gaza aggression; Palestinian factions united to end conflict: Hezbollah's Nasrallah says in televised speech
Lebanon News
2024-03-13 | 15:29
US can stop Gaza aggression; Palestinian factions united to end conflict: Hezbollah's Nasrallah says in televised speech
Marking the start of the holy month of Ramadan, Hezbollah's Secretary-General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah gave a speech on Wednesday in which he said the peoples of the region have been suffering since the establishment of the "Zionist entity."
He described this suffering as "a trial and a test," adding: "It is our responsibility to confront it."
He stated that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's first goal was to eliminate Hamas, asking: "With whom is he negotiating today? Isn't it with Hamas?"
He addressed Netanyahu, saying, "Even if you reached Rafah, you lost the war because you failed to present a single image of victory in the past six months."
Adding: "We are entering the sixth month of the ongoing battle in Gaza, and the 'supportive' fronts [...] are still resisting bravely."
The Hezbollah Secretary-General expressed: "The enemy's agitation has increased in the south due to the escalation of resistance operations in Lebanon, and this front is playing its role
fully
in this battle," adding: "From our Lebanese front, we affirm our stand by the people of Gaza."
He highlighted that "no one believes that Biden lacks the ability to stop the aggression in Gaza."
He affirmed that all Palestinian factions are united in stopping the conflict, contrary to what is being reported regarding Hamas obstructing the negotiations.
In his Wednesday speech, Hassan Nasrallah revealed that the number of casualties and injuries on the Israeli side is much higher than what the Israeli army announced.
