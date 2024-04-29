News
Gaza protesters disrupt Sorbonne university in Paris
World News
2024-04-29 | 09:59
Gaza protesters disrupt Sorbonne university in Paris
Protesters angry over the Gaza war took to Paris' Sorbonne University on Monday, chanting 'Free Palestine' at the university's gates while some students set up tents in the courtyard.
Days after similar protests at Paris' Sciences Po elite school, the gathering at the Sorbonne was the latest sign that demonstrations on US campuses were spilling over to Europe as the devastating war is in its seventh month.
The protests, which lead the university to close the building for the day, were peaceful as students urged the institution - one of the world's oldest universities - to condemn Israel's actions.
Police were securing the street with the main entrance, facing a group of around 50 students, a Reuters reporter saw.
Several French politicians, including Mathilde Panot who heads the hardleft LFI group of lawmakers in the National Assembly, had called supporters to join the Sorbonne protests on social media.
Reuters
World News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Gaza
Protests
Sorbonne University
Paris
France
War
Palestine
Police
University
Israel
Hamas
