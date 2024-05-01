‘Small percentage of students’ causing US campus ‘disruption’, says White House

World News
2024-05-01 | 14:36
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
‘Small percentage of students’ causing US campus ‘disruption’, says White House
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
‘Small percentage of students’ causing US campus ‘disruption’, says White House

The White House reaffirmed Wednesday its support for Americans' right to protest, stressing that a "small percentage" of students are causing “disruption” on university campuses witnessing protests against the war in Gaza in recent weeks.

Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters, "We believe it’s a small number of students who are causing this disruption, and if they’re going to protest, Americans have the right to do it in a peaceful way within the law." 

She emphasized that the White House "continue to call out hateful speech as we have been," denouncing anti-Semitism as youth anger continues to grow due to the high human toll of the war in the sector.

AFP 
 

World News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

White House

US

Protests

War

Gaza

LBCI Next
United Airlines: Flights to Tel Aviv are canceled up to May 9
Pro-Palestinian protesters arrested at Columbia University
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-04-29

Iran condemns police intervention in US universities amid protests against Gaza war

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-04-30

Campus clashes: Students vs. university administrations in Gaza support protests

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-30

The White House says new Gaza crossing to open this week

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-04-29

Global student protests: Will mounting pressures contribute to halting the Israeli war on Gaza?

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
02:34

Syrians blame Russia of hitting hospital in new complaint filed with UN rights committee

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
01:20

US Democrats urge Biden to deter Israeli assault on Rafah

LBCI
World News
01:02

The Philippines calls in Chinese diplomat regarding South China Sea escalation

LBCI
World News
00:52

Russia's ballistic missile hit postal depot in Ukrainian port of Odesa, injuring 14 people and triggering large fire

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
15:43

Israel's Chief of Staff reports 'preparing for an offensive in the north'

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-08-07

Three thousand more US marines arrived in the Middle East to deter Iran

LBCI
World News
2024-01-05

Indian Navy monitors a hijacked ship flying the Liberian flag

LBCI
World News
14:02

Colombia President says will break diplomatic relations with Israel

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-30

University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
15:43

Israel's Chief of Staff reports 'preparing for an offensive in the north'

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:23

ISF arrests six individuals, including notorious minors on TikTok, after reports of sexual assaults

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:13

Bechara Asmar to LBCI: Progress hindered in securing rights for Lebanese workers

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:35

Lebanon's compliance with Resolution 1701: Insights from MP Hadi Aboul Hosn's interview on LBCI

LBCI
Breaking Headlines
10:27

War casualty update: Israeli army reports 3,330 injuries, 1,602 during ground ops

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:33

Hankach discusses Syrian refugee crisis with Chairman of Cypriot Parliamentary Committee on Foreign and European Affairs

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:35

Lebanese-European Agreement on Syrian Refugees to be Announced Thursday

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:40

Lives Lost: The Gas Leak Disaster at Pizza Secrets

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More