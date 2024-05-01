‘Small percentage of students’ causing US campus ‘disruption’, says White House

The White House reaffirmed Wednesday its support for Americans' right to protest, stressing that a "small percentage" of students are causing “disruption” on university campuses witnessing protests against the war in Gaza in recent weeks.



Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters, "We believe it’s a small number of students who are causing this disruption, and if they’re going to protest, Americans have the right to do it in a peaceful way within the law."



She emphasized that the White House "continue to call out hateful speech as we have been," denouncing anti-Semitism as youth anger continues to grow due to the high human toll of the war in the sector.



AFP