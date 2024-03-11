UN rights expert: Russia responsible for Navalny's death

World News
2024-03-11 | 11:54
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
UN rights expert: Russia responsible for Navalny&#39;s death
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
UN rights expert: Russia responsible for Navalny's death

The UN human rights expert on Russia said on Monday that Alexei Navalny's death was Moscow's responsibility as he was either killed in prison or died from detention conditions that amounted to torture.

"So the Russian government is responsible, one way or another, for his death," Mariana Katzarova told Reuters on the sidelines of an event on Russian political prisoners at the United Nations in Geneva.

Russia's spy chief previously said that Navalny, who died on February 16 in an Arctic prison, died a natural death.

Katzarova also warned that other detainees in Russia could suffer the same fate as Navalny, saying she was "very worried" about opposition politician Vladimir Kara-Murza among others.

"Ever since the death of Alexei Navalny, there is no day passing without asking myself, who is the next Navalny?" she said. "And there will be a next Navalny, for sure, with this level of repression."

The Kremlin has portrayed Navalny and his supporters as lawbreakers and tools of the West, acting to destabilize Russia. It has denied his wife Yulia Navalnaya's accusations that President Vladimir Putin had him killed.

Navalnaya said last week the scale of public support for Navalny since his death was proof that his cause lived on, and called for a massive election day protest against Putin on March 17.



Reuters
 

World News

UN

Rights

Expert

Russia

Navalny

Death

LBCI Next
Russian embassy in US in contact with State Department ahead of elections
Ramadan Commencement: Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and UAE Declare Monday as First Day
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-03-03

Canada announces sanctions against Russia over Navalny's death

LBCI
World News
2024-02-16

European Council's President: EU holds Russia responsible for Navalny's death

LBCI
World News
2024-03-04

43 countries demand independent investigation into Navalny's death

LBCI
World News
2024-03-01

Navalny's funeral held amid tight security as Russians chant outside

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
15:18

Zelenskyy: Kyiv is building 'more than a thousand kilometers' of defensive fortifications

LBCI
World News
13:25

US hits al Shabaab fundraisers, money launderers with sanctions

LBCI
World News
12:11

At least 50 hurt after LATAM's Boeing 787 to Auckland 'drops' mid-flight

LBCI
World News
11:00

US tops global oil production for sixth straight year

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-07-18

Lebanon's banking crisis intensifies as Association of Banks voices alarm over persistent attacks

LBCI
World News
2024-03-09

Krystyna Pyszková from Czech Republic crowned Miss World 2024

LBCI
World News
06:19

Oscars red carpet: Celebrities unite for ceasefire in Israel-Gaza war

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:03

Israel drops flyers in South Lebanon

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:03

Israel drops flyers in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:42

Hezbollah says stages multi-drone strike on Israeli outpost in Golan Heights

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:23

Najib Mikati: Election of president marks beginning, not end, of reform journey

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:23

Netanyahu says at least 13,000 'terrorists' among Palestinians killed

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
14:05

Yasmina Zaytoun's Miss World success: A celebration that resounds from Lebanon to Mauritius

LBCI
Middle East News
07:13

Missile-related incident reported off Yemen's Hodeidah

LBCI
Press Highlights
03:39

Berri and Le Drian held discussions to find a solution to the presidential crisis

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:33

Haaretz newspaper: Israel checking if top Hamas militant killed in air strike

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More