Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemns 'brutal' Israeli attacks on Gaza: Urges global action

Lebanon News
2024-05-28 | 04:19
2min
Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemns 'brutal' Israeli attacks on Gaza: Urges global action

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemned "the ongoing Israeli occupation's brutal attacks on civilians in the Gaza Strip."

The most recent incident cited by the ministry involves the deliberate targeting of Palestinian refugee tents near a UNRWA facility situated northwest of the Palestinian city of Rafah. This attack has resulted in numerous casualties and fatalities.

In a statement, the ministry characterized these attacks as "flagrant violations of international law, pertinent international legitimacy rulings, and egregious acts of war and genocide. "

In addition, it expressed concern that "such actions could impede efforts aimed at securing an immediate and lasting ceasefire agreement, exacerbating the already dire humanitarian situation in Gaza and posing a risk of further escalation of the conflict in the region."

The ministry also called on the international community to take prompt and decisive action to apply maximum pressure on Israel, compelling it to adhere to relevant international legitimacy rulings and humanitarian laws.

Furthermore, it urged the international community to implement decisions issued by the International Court of Justice to halt this "humanitarian catastrophe."

