Derna reconstruction conference postponed

Authorities in Eastern Libya announced on Sunday the postponement of the "international" conference for the reconstruction of the city of Derna, which was devastated by floods on September 10th of the previous year.



The conference has been rescheduled for early November.



The preparatory committee released a statement explaining that the conference, originally planned for October 10th, was postponed for logistical reasons and to provide companies with "the necessary time to submit successful studies and projects that will contribute to the reconstruction process."



It is now set to take place on November 1st and 2nd in the cities of Derna and Benghazi.





AFP