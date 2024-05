In his speech concluding the mourning period for his mother, Hezbollah's Secretary General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah expressed his gratitude and apologized for his absence.



"I apologize due to the circumstances known to everyone, and I thank all those who attended in Al-Rawdah and at the Sayyed al-Shuhada Complex. You all understand the circumstances that require me to be at the forefront of sharing your grief," Nasrallah stated.



Nasrallah condemned the ongoing violence in Rafah, highlighting the "brutality and treachery of the Israeli enemy. The massacres happening there confirm the enemy's savagery, treachery, and betrayal.



He questioned their intentions: "With whom will you normalize relations? With these traitors whose crimes know no bounds?" as he addressed those seeking normalization with Israel,



He concluded by emphasizing that the massacres should serve as a lesson for those relying on the international community and international laws to protect Lebanon.



"These atrocities should be a lesson for us and for those betting on the international community and laws to protect Lebanon," Nasrallah asserted.

"Israel defies the will of the world, the international community, and the International Court of Justice (ICJ), which ordered a halt to the attack on Rafah, and American hypocrisy regarding Rafah has played a major role in the past weeks," he added.