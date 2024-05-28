Palestinian statehood: European Union divided as Ireland, Spain, and Norway recognize Palestine

Report by Mario Doueiry, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi



Ireland, Spain, and Norway have officially recognized Palestine as a sovereign state, joining a growing list of countries acknowledging Palestinian statehood.



With these new recognitions, 145 out of 193 United Nations member states now recognize Palestine.



The three European nations framed their decision as a move to accelerate efforts for a ceasefire in the ongoing Gaza war. The recognition by these countries has cast a spotlight on the European Union's divided stance on the issue.



While 11 other EU countries are considering similar recognitions, Malta and Slovenia are still deliberating. France believes the timing is inappropriate, and Germany insists on waiting until negotiations are concluded.



The EU, heading into elections in early June, appears fragmented despite the significance of this recognition. Israel has denounced the recognition as incitement against the Jewish people and a direct threat to its security.



In response, Israel has taken two preliminary steps: halting the transfer of tax revenues collected from Palestinian territories to the Palestinian Authority, as announced by the finance minister, and barring the Spanish consulate in Jerusalem from providing services to Palestinians starting June 1.



Washington has also rejected the European trio's move.



Despite the controversy, the recognition of Palestine is gaining momentum globally.



The broader implications of these recognitions are yet to be fully realized, but they undoubtedly increase diplomatic pressure on Israel.



Until a Palestinian state is established, the primary goal remains to continue international pressure on Israel to achieve a two-state solution.