News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
19
o
Mount Lebanon
20
o
Metn
20
o
Keserwan
20
o
North
21
o
South
20
o
Bekaa
17
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Ma Fiyyi
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
19
o
Mount Lebanon
20
o
Metn
20
o
Keserwan
20
o
North
21
o
South
20
o
Bekaa
17
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Navalny's funeral held amid tight security as Russians chant outside
World News
2024-03-01 | 08:07
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Navalny's funeral held amid tight security as Russians chant outside
Thousands of Russians chanted opposition politician Alexei Navalny's name on Friday and said they would not forgive the authorities for his death as his mother and father attended a small funeral in a Moscow church surrounded by police.
A photograph of Navalny released on social media showed his body lying inside a flower-laden coffin inside as his mother, wearing a black headscarf and with a candle in one hand, sat alongside his father nearby.
An Orthodox priest presided over the short service, while outside, people queuing around the church that had been prevented from entering to say goodbye clapped and chanted "Navalny! Navalny!"
After his coffin had been carried out, some people chanted "Russia will be free", "No to war", "Russia without Putin", "We won't forget" and "Putin is a murderer."
Navalny, President Vladimir Putin's fiercest critic inside Russia, died at the age of 47 in an Arctic penal colony on February 16, sparking accusations from his supporters that he had been murdered. The Kremlin has denied any state involvement in his death.
The authorities have outlawed his movement as extremist and cast his supporters as U.S.-backed troublemakers out to foment revolution.
His funeral comes two weeks before a presidential election when Putin, Russia's paramount leader for over 20 years and in charge of all the levers of state, is expected to easily win another six-year term.
There was heavy security at the Church of the Icon of the Mother of God, an imposing white domed building in south-east Moscow where the service was held.
Reuters
World News
Navalny
Funeral
Death
Security
Russians
Church
Next
US Senate rejects bid to stop F-16 sale to Turkey
Washington views Putin's statements regarding nuclear weapons as 'irresponsible'
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
12:33
UN Security Council: Emergency meeting following death of Palestinians during aid distribution in Gaza
World News
12:33
UN Security Council: Emergency meeting following death of Palestinians during aid distribution in Gaza
0
World News
2024-02-21
UK sanctions Russian prison chiefs after Navalny's death
World News
2024-02-21
UK sanctions Russian prison chiefs after Navalny's death
0
World News
2024-02-20
US to impose 'major sanctions' on Russia over Navalny death
World News
2024-02-20
US to impose 'major sanctions' on Russia over Navalny death
0
World News
2024-02-20
Ukraine calls for sanctions on Russia after Navalny's death
World News
2024-02-20
Ukraine calls for sanctions on Russia after Navalny's death
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
06:47
Putin: Russia does not plan to deploy nuclear weapons in space
World News
06:47
Putin: Russia does not plan to deploy nuclear weapons in space
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:27
Yellen says travel restrictions on West Bank not in Israel's interest
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:27
Yellen says travel restrictions on West Bank not in Israel's interest
0
Middle East News
06:16
EU to delay part of 82 million euro payment to UNRWA
Middle East News
06:16
EU to delay part of 82 million euro payment to UNRWA
0
World News
05:51
Kremlin says any unsanctioned gathering for Navalny will violate the law
World News
05:51
Kremlin says any unsanctioned gathering for Navalny will violate the law
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-02-26
Actor Fadi Ibrahim passes away, leaving behind a legacy
News Bulletin Reports
2024-02-26
Actor Fadi Ibrahim passes away, leaving behind a legacy
0
Middle East News
2023-06-28
Iraq seizes 250,000 captagon pills at school building site
Middle East News
2023-06-28
Iraq seizes 250,000 captagon pills at school building site
0
Lebanon News
09:50
Berri stresses support for Palestine amid regional struggles
Lebanon News
09:50
Berri stresses support for Palestine amid regional struggles
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-11
Hezbollah targets Israeli Ramim Barracks with missile weapons
Lebanon News
2023-11-11
Hezbollah targets Israeli Ramim Barracks with missile weapons
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
04:11
UNIFIL confirms to LBCI detainment of peacekeepers by local individuals, stressing authorized mobility across Lebanon
Lebanon News
04:11
UNIFIL confirms to LBCI detainment of peacekeepers by local individuals, stressing authorized mobility across Lebanon
2
Lebanon News
12:03
Hezbollah targets "Gurim" settlement in retaliation to Israeli attacks on villages and civilians
Lebanon News
12:03
Hezbollah targets "Gurim" settlement in retaliation to Israeli attacks on villages and civilians
3
Press Highlights
00:57
Under fire: Lebanon's struggle amidst Israeli provocations
Press Highlights
00:57
Under fire: Lebanon's struggle amidst Israeli provocations
4
Lebanon Economy
02:57
Fuel prices increase across Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
02:57
Fuel prices increase across Lebanon
5
Press Highlights
00:23
Securing Lebanon's borders: Mawlawi's stance on the protection of towers
Press Highlights
00:23
Securing Lebanon's borders: Mawlawi's stance on the protection of towers
6
Lebanon News
15:19
Israeli airstrikes hit Labbouneh and Ayta Al-Shaab in Naqoura
Lebanon News
15:19
Israeli airstrikes hit Labbouneh and Ayta Al-Shaab in Naqoura
7
Lebanon News
05:48
Hezbollah downs Israeli military drone over Wadi Al-Aaziyeh
Lebanon News
05:48
Hezbollah downs Israeli military drone over Wadi Al-Aaziyeh
8
Lebanon News
08:10
Hezbollah strikes Israeli soldiers near Ramim barracks and hits Baghdadi site
Lebanon News
08:10
Hezbollah strikes Israeli soldiers near Ramim barracks and hits Baghdadi site
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More