Frontline fears: Northern Israeli towns brace for Hezbollah incursions

News Bulletin Reports
2024-05-28 | 12:27
High views
2min
Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi

Eight minutes would be enough for Hezbollah's Radwan forces to infiltrate northern Israeli towns situated five kilometers from the Lebanese border by foot. 

If they replicate the tactics used on October 7, using gliders, it would take mere seconds. These forces would face Israeli troops from standby units, who lack combat experience and are not equipped with proper defensive and offensive gear.

This alarming scenario has heightened tensions between northern town leaders, residents, and the military leadership. After a tumultuous day of security and political developments, residents feel abandoned.

More than 100,000 Israelis live in these frontline areas, facing daily threats from Hezbollah rockets and the potential invasion of Radwan forces. A former security official has warned of the dangers of neglecting the north and its inhabitants.

The region's towns are heavily damaged. 
 
According to the Defense Ministry, 930 buildings have been completely destroyed. In Kibbutz Menara, for example, only 25 out of 155 houses remain. Hezbollah's bombardment of the area has included over 3,000 rockets, with drone attack data undisclosed.

Rebuilding efforts are expected to take at least a year before residents can return. Kiryat Shmona has suffered the most damage, followed by Shlomi, Arab al-Aramshe, and Shtula, which are the closest to the border.

Despite the severe conditions along the Lebanese border, the Israeli government's focus remains elsewhere. Mayors are fighting to secure the safety of their communities, fearing that their towns will turn into ghost towns due to prolonged neglect.

Meanwhile, the Israeli military intensifies its operations in Rafah, impacting negotiations over prisoner exchanges and prolonging the war.

